Sam Merrill must shine this season to secure his future with the Cavaliers

Sam Merrill got handed a shiny new four-year, $38 million contract by the Cleveland Cavaliers pretty early into the free agency process. That number was a healthy raise, and was met with immediate skeptics. However, the Cavaliers front office actually protected themselves really well in the process.

Merrill will be owed an annual salary of $9.5 million over the four years of his contract. That deal will start at around $8.5 million, and increase over the following seasons. If the Cavaliers need to pull the plug on his time in Cleveland, it should not be particularly difficult to do so.

Danny Cunningham discussed the matter on a recent episode of Locked on Cavs. The Cavaliers reporter thought Merrill immediately stood out as someone whose future is not guaranteed in Cleveland.

Cunningham said, "How many guys currently, on the deal that they are on, will finish those contracts on the Cavs? Sam Merrill might not. Part of the reason he might not is that's a very tradeable contract. It's never going to be a bad contract."

The Locked on Cavs host believed that last part to be true due to the desired skill set that Merrill brings as a movement shooter and capable defender. That should make 2025-26 a crucial season for the Cavaliers guard to secure his future in Cleveland.

Cavaliers can quickly cut ties if Sam Merrill doesn’t cement his role

January 15 should be a date circled on Merrill's calendar in 2026. That is the first day when the Cavaliers can trade him after re-signing him through bird rights with the 20 percent increase in salary that was given.

Luckily for Merrill, the opportunity will undoubtedly be there. The 29-year-old should have a spot in the starting lineup, beside Donovan Mitchell, early in the 2025-26 season while the Cavaliers await the return of Darius Garland.

Merrill has averaged 18.5 minutes per game during his three seasons in Cleveland. Even with Kenny Atkinson typically running deeper bench lineups, that number should still be slated to noticeably go up in absence of Garland.

As mentioned above, Merrill has a very attractive skill set for any NBA team. It is up to him to prove just how indispensable his combination of shooting and point-of-attack defense is for a title contender like the Cavaliers.

Merrill will be poised to be one of the defining role players of the 2025-26 season for Cleveland. How that story is written will heavily impact just how long the Cavaliers will be willing to pay the large bill to keep this championship-level core together.