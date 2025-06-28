New Sam Merrill Cavaliers deal proves Cleveland is willing to spend to win it all

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Sam Merrill have made good on his "Money Merrill' nickname, signing the wing sharpshooter to a new multi-year deal.

As the offseason approaches, the Cavaliers have made their priorities clear, retaining Merrill on a four-year, $38 million contract, per Shams. With an average annual value of just under $10 million, Cleveland paid a hefty sum without overreaching. After initially joining the Cavs' G League affiliate Charge, he worked his way into the main rotation as an elite-level three-point shooter and improved defender.

Free agent guard Sam Merrill intends to sign a four-year, $38 million contract to stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell ESPN. The Cavs negotiated the new deal with Kieran Piller and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports, a success story for the 60th pick in 2020 draft. pic.twitter.com/NUo8CKR9vH — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 28, 2025

Last season, Merrill averaged 7.2 points while shooting 37.2 percent from three-point range on good volume. He also showed improved defensive impact, becoming a positive defensive asset for the Cavs in his third season with the squad. This signing comes alongside a trade with the Chicago Bulls to add Lonzo Ball in exchange for Isaac Okoro, a trade we detailed earlier. Cleveland bolsters the backcourt and wing depth with Ball and Merrill, making the early offseason a good one.

However, the trade and signing likely push another fan-favorite Cavalier guard out of the picture. In Shams' full breakdown story of the Ball trade and Merrill deal, he confirms the Cavs are prepared to lose Ty Jerome to free agency. Jerome, a Sixth Man of the Year finalist, is expected to receive a hefty pay raise that Cleveland could not afford. By prioritizing the cheaper Merrill and adding Ball, Cleveland has already pivoted before the loss of Jerome could harm the team's leverage in any deals.

Still, Cleveland's offseason has proven a major question wrong. Despite sitting in the daunting second apron, the Cavs are still getting better and investing in a championship run.

The Cavaliers are navigating the second apron perfectly

The retention of Merrill and the addition of Ball give the Cavaliers one of the NBA's most versatile and complete depth charts for guards and wings. After a string of Darius Garland trade rumors threatened his future with the Cavs, Ball's arrival offers Cleveland a big defensive guard to complement Garland and shield his defensive weaknesses.

As for Merrill, his quick release and continued overall improvements make him a perfect fit to stay in coach Kenny Atkinson's system. The Utah native is a dynamic off-ball player, building his reputation on movement shooting and team-first mentality. If Merrill does not have the best shot when he catches the ball, he is willing to make the smart extra pass to keep the defense scrambling. That offensive skillset has been perfect in the Cavaliers' new-look offense under Atkinson.

With an inflated salary sheet, the Cavaliers entered the offseason with the most restrictions the NBA has ever imposed on a team's ability to improve. Cleveland cannot trade multiple players at once, take back extra salary in a deal or use any signing exceptions in free agency. Effectively, the Cavaliers are hard-capped and can only retain their incumbent free agents or shed salary in trades. Despite these restrictions, Cleveland is improving this offseason, and keeping Merrill proves they are willing to spend to win now.

This Cavaliers backcourt is primed for next season, even with the painful Jerome news. Cleveland has one of the league's best defensive and rebounding guards and is retaining their best bench shooter on a long-term, cost-controlled contract. It is hard to describe these first offseason moves as anything other than calculated wins.

With the rest of the offseason left, the Cleveland Cavaliers can now pivot their focus to addressing the lacking frontcourt depth. With a win-now backcourt rotation in place, the Cavs are in the best position possible to prove they can win the offseason despite the second apron luxury tax penalties.