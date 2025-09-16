Colossal change Evan Mobley must make to open up entire Cavaliers offense

Evan Mobley becoming an offensive hub for the Cleveland Cavaliers would be the dream of every fan, coach, and front office personnel alike. For that growth to take place, the Cavaliers star needs to showcase a tighter handle of the basketball in the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season.

Danny Cunningham of Locked on Cavs was adamant this crucial improvement would go a long way. The Cavaliers reporter laid down his argument on a recent episode of the podcast.

Cunningham said, "Evan can become a more efficient, more productive, more aggressive handler of the basketball. If he does that, that's going to create so much more for him, and it's going to create so much more for everybody else that's on the floor for the Cavs."

The tight handle would theoretically allow Mobley to get downhill faster, and find ways get to his spots. Not only would his own offense thrive, but his passing ability should see further growth. All of these things would take the Cavaliers to a whole new level on that end.

Evan Mobley will have perfect opportunity to grow early in new season

The Cavaliers had the best offensive rating in both the regular season (121.0) and the NBA Playoffs (122.6) last season. Mobley's continued rise was a big part of that. However, it was not the main factor.

Darius Garland dicing up defenses and setting the table for others was the biggest driving force for what made the Cavaliers so elite on offense. That vital component is expected to be missing during the early parts of 2025-26.

When Garland is not in the lineup, the Cavaliers will need to look elsewhere. That should involve a healthy dose of Donovan Mitchell-led basketball. It should also be Kenny Atkinson's opportunity to allow Mobley some experimentation.

A big part of Mobley improving his handle will be on him. However, practice does make perfect. What better opportunity is there to hone your craft than in a live-game scenario?

Without Garland, Mobley should be allowed to spread his wings. Dump the ball off to him in the post, elbow, at the top, and see what the big man can do.

There may be some growing pains, sure. Even so, that kind of invaluable experience can eventually lead to the much-needed leap that is required of Mobley for the Cavaliers to truly hit their ceiling as contenders.

The All-Star big man averaged a career high in points per game, and tied a career high in assists per game during 2024-25. That success needs to be replicated and built upon in the upcoming season. An improved ball handle and the opportunity to put it into practice will be necessary for that.