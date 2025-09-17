Cavaliers nervously await answer to season-defining Darius Garland question

There is one key topic that will loom over the heads of the Cleveland Cavaliers for the majority of the 2025-26 calendar. More important than wondering how long it takes Darius Garland to return is questioning what the All-Star point guard looks like after his toe injury.

The significance of that question cannot be understated considering Garland's history. Injuries have played their role in not only keeping the talented offensive star off the court, but limiting his impact when the day to return does come.

With so much of the Cavaliers' success tied to Garland dictating the flow of the offense, they will need him back in the lineup looking like his best self. Danny Cunningham of Locked on Cavs believed it would be a nerve-wrecking wait to see how long until the star point guard can fulfill his duties well.

Cunningham said, "What does interest me is who Darius Garland has been in his career after injuries. ... The jaw injury, he comes back and he plays the rest of the season, but he never looked like Darius Garland at that point."

Darius Garland's health will be largest swing factor in Cavaliers' championship dreams

Cunningham also pointed out the games post-injury against the New York Knicks on Feb. 23 during 2024-25 as further evidence of Garland struggling after being battered up. The Cavaliers guard missed the two contests that followed. When he returned, the production fell off from his hot start.

The data backs up what the Cavaliers reporter is saying.

Before that contest, Garland had averaged 21.3 points and 6.7 assists per game, shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from beyond the arc. That is the type of production that earned him a spot on the All-Star team.

After the injury suffered against the Knicks forced him to miss two games, the Cavaliers point guard returned and the drop-off was real. Garland averaged 18.7 points and 6.9 assists per game, knocking down only 41.9 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from distance.

The concern here would be the latter is who the Cavaliers will be getting once the recovery from toe surgery is over. Cleveland needs the first guy leading their offense.

How long does it take for Garland to return to the caliber of player that is definitively an All-Star? The 25-year-old must be that guy in the postseason.

There should be a ton of regular season games before then to get Garland fully up to speed. The hope will be him getting there with enough time for the Cavaliers to feel confident before the 2026 NBA Playoffs. Otherwise, the championship hopes will fade quickly.