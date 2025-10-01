Evan Mobley just said what every Cavaliers fan wanted to hear

Everyone in Cleveland has been begging for a version of Evan Mobley that has more offensive aggression. There is a relentless desire to see the young Cleveland Cavaliers star unlock his potential on that end. Mobley hinted at a willingness to grant those wishes at Cavaliers Media Day.

The path to offensive aggression comes from getting the ball in his hands more in the upcoming season. That is something Mobley told reporters to look out for when stepping up to the podium to field questions.

"It's grown a lot," Mobley said of his on-ball game. "I did a lot of those drills in the offseason and this year you're definitely going to see me with the ball in my hand a lot more. And I think with the offense and how it's going to change a little bit that you're going to see me out there doing that."

The star big man expressed that with Darius Garland and Max Strus both expected to miss time, players are going to need to step up to fill that void. It sure sounds like Mobley, in particular, is ready to answer the call offensively.

Cavaliers have been waiting for this version of Evan Mobley

Given how great the young star already is, one would be forgiven for forgetting that Mobley is still just 24 years old. There is still plenty of time and room for growth with the Cavaliers All-Star. However, Cleveland is impatient, in the best possible way.

The goal for the 2025-26 is winning a championship. Everyone knows that. Having Mobley make another leap would greatly solidify the Cavaliers as a true title contender.

2024-25 was certainly a step in the right direction for the Cavaliers frontcourt star. The Defensive Player of the Year trophy solidified his status as one of the best players in the game on that end. However, the offensive improvements should not be an afterthought in that equation.

Mobley averaged career highs in points per game (18.5), true shooting percentage (63.3), player efficiency rating (22.3), and offensive win shares (5.3). The leap was evident. Now, everyone in Cleveland is hungry for more.

Luckily for those fans, Mobley shares in that desire. The Cavaliers star told reporters that with his new capabilities, he would 'definitely' be out there doing what everyone has been longing for.

Mobley should be allowed his fair share of growing pains. The expectations should not be for him to turn into Giannis Antetokounmpo, or anyone of that sort, in the blink of an eye. However, another leap that involves a more well-rounded offensive game is well within reach.