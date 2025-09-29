Larry Nance, Jr. offers Cavaliers brutally hard truth at media day

Larry Nance, Jr. is returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers this season as a proven veteran leader and solid backup big man behind the star duo of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

Nance, son of famed Cavs legend Larry Nance, Sr., has developed into a respected floor-spacing big with playoff experience. Although Nance entered free agency this summer as a high-end option for any contender hoping to bolster the frontcourt, he chose to return to his hometown Cavaliers at a steep discount.

Hoping to play for a championship, his mentality upon his homecoming is focused on just that. Nance has offered nothing sugarcoated, instead already targeting the postseason.

At the Cavs' introductory media day, Nance offered a poignant perspective on Cleveland's successes and failures.

Larry Nance Jr.: “No one is satisfied with just the playoffs. No one is satisfied with 64 wins.” — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) September 29, 2025

Despite winning the most games in the Eastern Conference through the 2024-25 regular season, the Cavaliers were humiliated in five games to the Indiana Pacers. Injuries to key players contributed to the loss, but the Cavs had seemingly lost all fight and determination by that point. The offense grew stagnant in the wake of Darius Garland's injury, and the shallow frontcourt depth was exposed by Indiana's myriad of big men at their disposal.

Over his 10-year career, Nance has played for three playoff teams. His last postseason-bound squad was none other than the Cavaliers during his initial stint, playing alongside LeBron James in the 2018 playoff run. Through that run, Nance saw the highest of highs followed by the painful sweep against the Golden State Warriors.

Looking back, the 2018 Cavaliers' playoff run should have been nothing more than a fever dream. The year was filled with unimaginable oddities: a contender falling apart at the seams with a failed Kyrie Irving trade, a mid-season roster overhaul at the trade deadline and a Herculean effort from James to keep the team alive. At that time, Nance was just 25 years old as his hometown team plummeted just a few months later as James departed for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Cavaliers need Nance's brutal honesty

The Cavaliers have spent the last three seasons building an aspiring contender out east, but every postseason they have fallen short of anything respectable. In 2023, the Cavs lost in five games to the New York Knicks despite holding homecourt advantage. The 2024 postseason saw the Cavaliers barely overcome the Orlando Magic in seven games only to be decimated by the Boston Celtics.

Nance has seen what it takes to will a team to playoff victory. LeBron's 2018 run is nothing short of spectacular, giving Nance a unique perspective to offer the Cavs this season. Cleveland has had more overall talent on the roster than the 2018 squad, but the results are not even half as commendable as those of a ragtag contender.

If the Cavs hope to fulfill the lofty goals they have set for themselves, listening to Nance is an absolute necessity. Cleveland needs the latest playoff defeat to be a wake-up call. If somehow the Cavaliers have missed that call, Nance is the perfect veteran to ensure it is taken serious this year.

Media day is only a sneak peak into the inner workings of the team, but Nance's comment hopefully foreshadows a determined and hungry Cleveland Cavaliers team entering next season.