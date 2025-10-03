Donovan Mitchell must lead Cavaliers in unlocking Evan Mobley’s full potential

With Darius Garland expected to miss time at the start of the new season, Donovan Mitchell will need to be tapping into his full combo guard potential, taking the reins as the lead guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers. That means it will be his responsibility to help Evan Mobley grow during that time.

Mobley was saying all the right things at Cavaliers Media Day. The rising star wanted to be aggressive, wanted the ball in his hands, and wanted to ensure he would not be getting phased out of the offense in Cleveland. Mobley expected big things out of himself.

Mobley said, "Every year I've been making leaps and leaps. The past few years have been bigger leaps and bigger leaps. This year I'm planning to do the same thing and do another big leap. ... I know what I'm capable of and know how good I feel like I could be. I'm going to strive for that every day."

The Cavaliers big man discussed how hard he works in the offseason to prepare himself for those big leaps, giving context to the muscular photo that sent all of Cleveland into a frenzy earlier in the summer. Mobley looks stronger once more, but a partner in crime will be needed to unlock the next step in his growth. That is where Mitchell needs to be the catalyst.

Cavaliers' championship ceiling depends on Mitchell elevating Mobley

Mobley, himself, discussed how the absences of Garland and Max Strus creates a need for players to step up. The Cavaliers All-Star big man wanted to be one of those people filling that void.

Hearing all of this coming from the 24-year-old should be a green light for Mitchell. If there are several consecutive offensive possessions that go without Mobley touching the ball for the Cavaliers, something is going terribly wrong with the gameplan.

There may be some nights when the Cavaliers' attack does not look as strong, because Mobley is struggling offensively. That should not be a cause for panic. Those growing pains are necessary for a team who want to finish the season with their young big man serving as their best player.

Until Garland returns, Mobley should be no worse than the second option offensively during each and every night. With Mitchell occupying the only spot above him in that pecking order, the responsibility of force-feeding his running mate the ball will fall squarely on his shoulders.