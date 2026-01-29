Donovan Mitchell fuels Cavaliers fans’ hope about LeBron James’ future

You can't talk about the Cleveland Cavaliers without talking about LeBron James. Their stories will forever be tangled together. That's why the 23-year veteran may have gotten so emotional in his latest visit to Rocket Center.

James teared up as he watched yet another tribute video during a timeout. This was his eighth visit to Cleveland since leaving the Cavs for the second time, but his reaction made the fans feel it might have been the last.

However, that's not how Donovan Mitchell feels. When asked about that ahead of the matchup, the Cavaliers star shooting guard hinted at this not being the end of the line for the greatest player in franchise history.

Donovan Mitchell says LeBron James isn't done yet

"It could be the last game (in Cleveland), I personally don't think it's the end," Mitchell said. "I think just knowing what that game means to the city, what it means to the league, what it means to me. It's going to be a special one."

Truth be told, it would be weird to watch James walk away from the game without a farewell tour. He's always enjoyed being celebrated, and the NBA owes that much to one of the greatest players ever and one of their most public figures. Schedule-makers would probably script a trip to Cleveland as his final career game.

More than that, with the growing speculation about his future, who's to say James won't play many more games at Rocket Arena? At least 41 home regular-season games, to be more accurate? He's going to be a free agent next season. The table is set.

Over the past week or so, the idea of a homecoming has been circulating on social media and NBA circles. Charles Barkley said it was time, and even though he tried to take the high road, Kenny Atkinson had to answer questions about that possibility as well.

The Los Angeles Lakers don't seem too worried about James' departure, nor should they, as Luka Doncic is ready to take the keys to ignition. The table is set for one final run in his hometown, and the fanbase would welcome him back with open arms in a heartbeat.

James is all about fairy tales and Hollywood-like moves and endings. There's no way his last game at home will be a 30-point blowout loss in which he scored 11 points on 3-of-10 from the floor. That's not happening.