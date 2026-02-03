Dennis Schroder’s arrival gives Cavaliers something they’ve been desperately missing

For years, the Cleveland Cavaliers have looked like a playoff team, but not like a championship contender. Even when they were the top seed in the Eastern Conference last season, that still seemed to be the case.

That's why not even the most optimistic fans were all that surprised to see this team flame out early in the playoffs. As disappointing as it was, it wasn't necessarily shocking, given their character -- or lack thereof.

Notably, that's also why the Cavs chose to bring Dennis Schroder to The Land. According to Cleveland.com insider Chris Fedor, the Cavs wanted the veteran point guard for much more than just his play.

Cavaliers wanted Dennis Schroder's temper in the locker room

"The Cavs, who conducted detailed background checks on Schroder, like his edge. They like his attitude. They like that he is headstrong and opinionated. They believe they have been missing those qualities since Georges Niang departed last February," Fedor wrote.

Schorder averaged just over 12 points and five dimes a game for the ever-struggling Sacramento Kings. He's going to give them a massive upgrade over Lonzo Ball, although it's not like the bar was particularly high there.

But more than that, he's going to give something this team has been lacking for years: a vocal leader. Of course, that's not a shot at Donovan Mitchell by any means, but not every star is cut out to be a leader. Some people are better a Robin than Batman, and that's perfectly fine.

Leader or not, Mitchell is the only Cavs player who routinely shows up in big moments. That's not the case with Darius Garland, and definitely not with Jarrett Allen. Now, with Schroder, there will be some accountability. There will be uncomfortable conversations.

Schroder is a proven veteran in this league. He's been traded eight times in his career, but that's not due to a lack of production. If anything, that speaks volumes about how he's seen in the league as an offensive catalyst and floor general for the second unit.

With Garland constantly missing time, Craig Porter Jr. not showing much growth, Tyrese Proctor barely playing, and Lonzo Ball's struggles, Schroder will be a strong candidate to play well over 20 minutes a night. More than that, his presence may go way beyond the stat sheet, and he might be the glue-guy and veteran Koby Altman talked about when he admitted this team lacked toughness.