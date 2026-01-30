Cavaliers’ hot streak brings back trade-deadline nightmare they can’t afford

Despite all the ups and downs, the inconsistency, and the injuries, the Cleveland Cavaliers are right there in the mix. They're sitting on a 29-20 record, which is good for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, they're just one game behind the second-seeded New York Knicks, and they've won eight of their last ten games. With Mike Brown's team struggling, it wouldn't be shocking to see them climb the ladder in the next couple of games.

That would probably be great news most of the time. In this particular situation, however, it won't be. The trade deadline is zooming in, and the front office might choose not to make a move to alter the team's chemistry.

Cavaliers can't afford to let their hot streak paralyze them

The Cavs were the best team in the East at this point last season. Even so, it was clear that they needed an athletic wing to defend opposing forwards. They pulled off a trade for De'Andre Hunter while also getting under the luxury tax apron, a master move by the front office.

Fast forward to today, and Hunter is clearly no longer the same player he was last season. He didn't get an extension, and the Cavs would probably be better off moving him, especially given their salary cap situation.

They also can't afford to keep Lonzo Ball in town past the trade deadline. With Darius Garland's latest injury, it would probably be wise to also test the waters and figure out whether there's a suitor for the injury-prone defensive liability.

More than that, this team is clearly flawed. We saw them peak way too early last season just to flame out in the playoffs like they do every year. This hot streak is impressive, but it might also be fool's gold. This roster needs work.

Evan Mobley will miss 1-3 weeks with a calf injury. The Cavs might be able to get it done for a couple of games, but what if they fall flat without him again right after the trade deadline, and they didn't make a move?

Not to be pessimistic, but history isn't on this team's side. The core four have a long history of underperforming in big moments and against winning teams. They still have an opportunity to tweak things up and get on the right path. Whether they'll take it remains to be seen.