De'Andre Hunter's Cavaliers future has already been decided

Trading for De'Andre Hunter was a franchise-changing move last season. He gave them just what they lacked: A versatile 3-and-D forward who would guard opposing wings and stay in front of more athletic players in the perimeter.

Unfortunately, he didn't carry that momentum into this season. He's shown flashes, and he can be an extremely impactful two-way player when he's locked in, but he hasn't been the same game-changer he was when they acquired him at the trade deadline.

That's why it's not much of a surprise to hear that he might be tangled up in some trade rumors. However, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer, he's currently seen as a negative asset, which is why the Cavs may not even try to move on from him.

Cavaliers won't trade De'Andre Hunter at negative value

"Sources say that the Cavaliers, meanwhile, are engaged in various conversations on De'Andre Hunter, but many teams view his $20-plus million salary for next season as negative value when also factoring in his injury history," Fischer wrote (subscription only).

Hunter was eligible for an extension earlier in the season. Perhaps his diminished play has something to do with that, as he may be disgruntled after failing to secure another payday. As things stand now, he's signed through the 2026-27 season, and he'll make $24.9 million in the final year of his deal.

That would be a bargain if Hunter had kept that ascending trend as a former top-five pick and athletic defensive standout who can shoot over most defenders in the league. Instead, it's looking like a bit too much for a streaky shooter whose motor hasn't always been there this season.

The former Atlanta Hawks forward is averaging 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.7 3-pointers per game, regressing in all of those stats from last season. He's also shooting the ball at a worse clip, going from a 48/42/82 season to 42/30/87 shooting splits.

Add his history of injuries to the mix, and it's hard to believe any team would willingly take on his big contract unless it comes with an incentive. He hasn't been that good, but he hasn't been as bad as to make the Cavs even consider attaching a draft pick to his contract to sweeten the deal.

As things stand now, the Cavs will be much better off trying to get him going again instead of trying to find him a new home. Unless he explicitly requests to be traded, there's no reason to believe he'll be moved at the trade deadline.