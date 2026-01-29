Cavaliers trade proposal brings LeBron James home at a shockingly manageable price

The Cleveland Cavaliers could use some help getting over the hump right now. The front office continues to preach patience and double down on this core, but history isn't on their side. It's become painfully evident that they don't have a championship pedigree.

That's why they could look to bring the greatest player in franchise history back home. LeBron James doesn't seem to be that happy with the Los Angeles Lakers, and there would be no better place to end his Hall of Fame career than where it all started.

For years, the fans and the media have speculated about a potential homecoming. This time, however, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report may have put together a three-team trade that actually makes sense for all parties involved.

Cavs could get LeBron James back with a three-team trade with Lakers and Jazz

In this scenario, the Cavs would get James, Bronny James, and Adou Thiero. The Lakers would get Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen, and the Utah Jazz would land De'Andre Hunter, Max Strus (via TPE), Sam Merrill, Lonzo Ball, Gabe Vincent, a 2027 first-round pick (via Lakers, unprotected), and a 2031 first-round pick (via Lakers, top-4 protected).

The Cavs' depth would obviously take a big hit. While Thiero and Bronny have both showcased plenty of untapped potential as defenders, neither of them can contribute to a playoff-caliber team right now. That said, it would also give this team a clean slate and allow them to finally rebuild the roster next offseason without having to tank.

Getting Hunter and Allen's contracts off the books would speed up that process. The Cavs wouldn't have to give up draft capital, and they'd have plenty of cash to spend to make moves in the offseason, when Giannis Antetokounmpo might become available.

The Lakers would finally give Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves the keys to the franchise, all while bolstering their short and lean frontcourt with a star stretch-four like Markkanen and a glass-cleaner like Allen.

Last, but not least, the ever-struggling Jazz would add two first-round picks and multiple players who can either be flipped again or will be off their books in no time. That's probably as good as it gets with any Markkanen trade.

This would be a short-term gamble and a risky rental. But at the end of the day, if someone can get this team over the hump, that might be the guy who's already brought the Larry O'Brien trophy to The Land.