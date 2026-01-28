Stunning Evan Mobley injury halts Cavaliers' momentum just as it was building

When it rains, it pours for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Just when it seemed that Kenny Atkinson's team was finally gaining some positive momentum, disaster struck again. This time, in the form of an Evan Mobley injury.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year suffered a left calf strain in the win over the Orlando Magic. Per the team's official release on social media, he's now expected to be sidelined one to three weeks due to the injury.

While Mobley's raw numbers have stayed pretty consistent over time, his impact on the team just keeps getting more notorious over time. As such, having him in street clothes could spell disaster for this squad.

Evan Mobley's injury could derail the Cavs' recent surge

At first glance, Evan Mobley's numbers are virtually identical to last season. He's averaging 17.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.1 3-pointers, and 2.0 blocks per game on 51-30-63 shooting splits. Advanced stats, however, tell a different story.

Per Cleaning The Glass, the Cavs have a +6.9 point differential per 100 possessions when Mobley is on the court. That's up from +4.4 last season.

They score 2.5 more points per 100 possessions, have a higher effective field goal percentage by nearly two points, and have +17 expected wins when he plays. On defense, the Cavs hold the opposing team to 4.3 fewer points per 100 possessions, and their effective field goal percentage drops by more than two points.

The Cavs have a 117 offensive rating and a 112 offensive rating when Mobley plays. He's the best and most versatile defensive player on the team, and he makes up for most of Jarrett Allen's shortcomings as a rim protector and physical presence in the post. He hasn't been much of a 3-point threat this season, but he can also provide some spacing in small-ball sets.

If there's a silver lining, it might be that this injury may leave the front office with no choice but to make a move or two. He'll be sidelined through the Feb. 5 trade deadline, and Koby Altman will have to do something to keep this team afloat.

Donovan Mitchell might be the leading scorer and the face of the franchise. However, over the past couple of years, it's become painfully evident that Evan Mobley is actually the most impactful player on the team.

Given how much soft-tissue injuries tend to linger, the Cavs will have to err on the side of caution with him.