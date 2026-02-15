Cavaliers gave their fans what other franchises constantly fail to deliver

Not so long ago, the Cleveland Cavaliers were the best team in the Eastern Conference, year in and year out. It's been almost a decade since LeBron James left, and the team finally looked like a legitimate contender again last season, at least record-wise.

The core four, however, never seemed that way. There were always doubts about their ability to get it done in the playoffs, and the doubters were -- unfortunately -- right all along. But now, finally, the front office has made a big move.

That's why the James Harden trade was about much more than just the player himself. It's a beacon of light and hope for the fan base, which is something they hadn't had in the post-LeBron James era. That's why it was so big.

Cavs fans can finally have real hope about their immediate future

The Cavs made a win-now move. They know it may backfire, and they know their championship window will shut down sooner, but they pulled the trigger anyway because they feel that they can make a run.

Comparing the Cavs to other former Eastern Conference contenders will only make the fans feel better. As reported by Barry Jackson or the Miami Herald, the Miami Heat tried to make a splash of their own by trading for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, but to no avail.

"[Miami] desperately tried to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo before last week’s trade deadline, secretly crafting a way to create a third first-round pick to try to convince the Bucks to make the deal. It’s why another attempt to acquire Antetokounmpo will be made this summer," Jackson wrote.

That just shows that pulling off this type of move is complicated and is a testament to Koby Altman's determination to get to the next level at all costs. Parting ways with a homegrown talent like Darius Garland stung, but a team has to do what it has to do to compete at the highest level.

Even if things don't work out in the playoffs this season, the Cavs have no choice but to double down on their commitment to their new backcourt. The clock is ticking, Harden is getting older, Donovan Mitchel hasn't signed a contract extension, and they will have to exhaust all avenues to improve the roster in what might be their final shot at a championship as currently constructed.

Hope matters, and the Harden trade sent a clear message to the locker room: We believe in you, but it's championship or bust now.