Cavaliers' forgotten advantage gives Cleveland a massive reason to be thankful

After a care-free start to the season last year that included a 15-game winning streak, the Cleveland Cavaliers have not come close to that this year. The Cavs are 12-7, so the sky is not falling, but Cleveland has been forced to navigate murkier waters than they did all of last season.

Through 19 games, the Cavs have already used 11 different starting lineups. Darius Garland has been in and out of the lineup as he manages his toe injury. Sam Merrill has missed some time due to various ailments.

Jarrett Allen is playing through a fracture in his finger that caused him to miss a few games. Jaylon Tyson just recently returned from a concussion, and Max Strus has yet to play this year as he recovers from offseason foot surgery.

Despite all of that, Cleveland has been able to remain afloat in the East. MVP-level play from Donovan Mitchell is a big reason for that, but the Cavs have one other thing to be thankful for during the early part of the season.

Cleveland’s youth movement has been exactly what they needed

Much has been said about the development of Tyson, the 2024 first-round pick that is finally coming into his own as an all-around wing. The results have been promising, but this was largely expected.

It has been the other Cavs young guys that have really surprised, and risen to the occasion. Players like Craig Porter Jr., Nae’Qwan Tomlin, and Tyrese Proctor have been revelations for Cleveland so far this year.

Porter Jr. was challenged by head coach Kenny Atkinson this offseason to take his game to the next level. He has more than answered the bell.

Porter Jr. has been a sparkplug off the bench for the Cavs, including a game against the Miami Heat where he put up 19 points, four rebounds, nine assists, three steals, and four blocks. That was the only time in Cleveland history that a player put up that stat line. He’s looked a lot more comfortable offensively, and his poise has allowed him to carve out a rotation role.

As for Tomlin, he didn’t even play high school basketball. He was mostly in the G League last season, but this season he is showing that he can also be a bench sparkplug. Tomlin’s energy is infectious and he is relentless on the defensive end and on the glass.

The Wine and Gold have a 105.1 defensive rating with Tomlin on the court. It gotten to the point where Atkinson said recently that he can’t even take Tomlin out of games at times.

Proctor was a second-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. With the myriad of injuries to the Cavs’ backcourt, has been thrust into the rotation on certain nights.

His poise, his ability to create off the dribble, and his basketball IQ have all been on display thus far. He does have a tendency to just shoot the ball whenever he gets the chance, which he does have to work on, but he has shown that he can be a reliable role player when called upon.

Added depth will only elevate the Cavaliers further

Title-winning teams are often able to go nine or ten players deep. Once Cleveland is healthy, they will be able to have that option and then some. Their young guys getting these early season reps, as they navigate injuries, will be vital for them come playoff time.

Porter Jr., Tomlin, and Proctor are all going to be key role players for the Cavs in the future. With the team being in the second apron, having young guys on cheap contracts that can contribute will be key if they want to keep their expensive core together. So far, so good for Cleveland.