Cavaliers quietly found a diamond in the rough no one ever talks about

Coming in as an undrafted free agent in 2023, Craig Porter wasn’t even considered a lock to make the Cleveland Cavaliers roster. During the 2023-24 season, he got his chance to shine in spurts.

Injuries to Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, and Evan Mobley gave Porter an opportunity to showcase his all-around game. He was just never able to crack a rotation spot.

During the Cavs’ historic 64-win season, Porter’s role did not change. With the emergence of Ty Jerome, and the heavy workload of Garland and Mitchell, there was no role for Porter. Even Kenny Atkinson admitted he could have done a better job with Porter Jr.’s development last season.

Atkinson challenged Porter Jr. this offseason to take his game and habits to the next level. So far, the results have been positive, and the versatile guard has become another under-the-radar success story for the Cavs.

Cavaliers have unearthed a hidden gem with Craig Porter Jr.

In a game where the Cavs were missing Mitchell, Mobley, Garland, Max Strus, and Jaylon Tyson, it was Porter Jr. who rose to the occasion. He scored 19 points, grabbed four rebounds, dished out nine assists, swatted four shots, and plucked three steals.

He became the first Cavs player in history to post that statline.

CPJ DID HIS BIG ONE.@craigporter0 is the FIRST PLAYER IN CAVS HISTORY to finish a game with at least:



19 PTS

8 AST

3 STL

4 BLK#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/0vuyIOkHQS — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 13, 2025

Prior to that game, Porter Jr. had played a combined nine minutes in his last two games. The fact that he stayed ready for his big role speaks volumes to his level of maturity.

Additionally, that was his third game of three or more steals this season. That has fit in perfectly with Cleveland’s new style of defense, which prioritizes deflections, and getting out in transition.

Porter Jr. has also improved his shooting, as he is taking about two 3-point attempts per game, and knocking in 43 percent of them. He has also showed great synergy with Mitchell, as the pair have a +12.6 net rating when they share the court.

From his activity defensively to his elevated comfortability on offense, Porter Jr. has seemed to find his role on this Cavs team: a bench sparkplug.

One thing about today’s NBA is that there is no such thing as too many ball-handlers on a team. Even with Cleveland’s stacked guard rotation, Porter Jr. should have a role once the roster is at full health.

He is a stout defender, gets a lot of deflections, and his shot has come a long way. As his confidence continues to build, he should become a mainstay in the Cavs’ rotation as the season wears on.