Cavaliers finally making a Nae'Qwan Tomlin realization is saving their season

Bringing in Larry Nance Jr. and Thomas Bryant was supposed to solidify the frontcourt behind Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen for the Cleveland Cavaliers. It hasn't. Luckily for Kenny Atkinson and crew, they found a fix to stop the bleeding. That would be Nae'Qwan Tomlin.

Nance was immediately given the priority and opportunity to serve as the backup big man behind the two members of the core four in the frontcourt. The results were underwhelming.

The returning Cavs big averaged 4.6 points and 3.7 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per game, shooting 35.4 percent from the field, in his first nine outings of the season. Nance was -19 in the plus/minus category throughout that 6-3 stretch for Cleveland.

Bryant never found a way to capitalize on his teammate's shortcomings. The backup center has only played more than 10 minutes on three occasions in 2025-26. The story was much different for Tomlin. The young big man has comfortably earned long-term consideration off the Cavaliers bench.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin's growth is quietly patching up the Cavaliers frontcourt

Tomlin collected around seven total minutes during the Cavaliers' first 11 games of the 2025-26 season. That included being inactive altogether, or collecting DNPs.

Tomlin got his first opportunity at an extended look on Nov. 12 against the Miami Heat. The Cavaliers big played over 17 minutes, posting nine points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block. The 24-year-old finished the night as a +20 in a decisive 130-116 win over the Heat.

That earned Tomlin further opportunity off the bench, and he capitalized.

Including the matchup against Miami, and the ones that have followed, Tomlin is averaging 8.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks in 19.5 minutes per game off the Cavaliers bench since his big break. The backup big man has shot 52.0 percent from the field and posted a +19 during that stretch.

Tomlin has proven to be the most reliable option in the frontcourt after Mobley and Allen. Even after a strong summer league run that featured him averaging 19.6 points and 8.2 rebounds, it is fair to say the young big is exceeding expectations with regard to his impact on the 2025-26 season.

The Cavaliers will be forced to adjust their plans as a result. Not only should Tomlin continue to be featured, but the decision of converting him from a two-way contract to a standard deal is becoming a matter of when, not if.