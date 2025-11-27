Cavaliers have a crystal clear reason to be thankful this season

The 2025-26 regular season has not been perfect for the Cleveland Cavaliers. After enjoying the league's leading offense last season, the continued absence of Max Strus, Darius Garland's injury perils and stretches without Sam Merrill and other contributors has hampered the Cavs' early successes.

Through 19 games, Cleveland holds the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-7 record. The Cavs have had 11 different starting lineups in those games, forced on by the revolving door of injuries. A rough season's beginning may leave plenty for the Cavaliers and the fan base to disparage. Still, their endurance through the bevvy of injuries has been highlighted by the rise of one newly-minted fan favorite.

On Thanksgiving Day, it's important to recognize the positives. Despite some negatives and shortcomings this season, the Cavs are still a prominent figure in the conference and hold a real chance to contend for the Eastern Conference Finals in the postseason if they can hit their stride at the right time and stay healthy.

Last year's rookie Jaylon Tyson, a three-year collegiate prospect, started the year on a hot streak. After shooting well below the standards in his inaugural NBA campaign and hardly seeing playing time, Tyson became a major contributor off the Cavs' bench and as a part-time starter.

His early hot streak evolved into proof of his value. Tyson's improved production is a consistent facet for the Cavaliers. Averaging 11.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game, the young wing has shown legitimate two-way impact on the hardwood. With 47.5 percent from three-point range on 4.4 attempts per night, the Cavaliers youngster is proving himself as the biggest thing the Cavs have to be thankful for.

Jaylon Tyson is the Cavaliers' Thanksgiving dream

Tyson has feasted for the Cavaliers, pun intended. Cleveland entrusted Tyson with a significantly larger role in year two, and he has aced every test put in his way.

To start the year, Tyson struggled with some foolish foul trouble. He collected 25 fouls in the first six games of the season but has steadily improved his defensive control without losing his physical tenacity.

Where Tyson impacts the Cavaliers most has been his rebounding, especially on the offensive glass. Tyson is tied with Craig Porter, Jr. for the leading offensive rebounder outside of the star frontcourt duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. In 14 games so far this year, Tyson has collected 21 offensive boards to help generate extra possessions for the Cavaliers.

Entering the season, the Cavaliers needed to make something out of nothing. Strus's injury suddenly removed a key role player from Cleveland's rotation for an indefinite period. He had been the Cavs' only consistent volume shooter before the arrival of De'Andre Hunter. Strus served as a glue guy, injecting energy on both ends of the court to give the Cavs some added edge to their attack.

Tyson brings all of that and is increasingly becoming one of the most important players in The Land. Fans have taken to Tyson with his contagious energy and hustle on the court.

The Cavaliers needed another trustworthy 3-and-D wing, but with the growing price tag of the core four, finding that wing was going to be expensive. Instead, Tyson fulfilled his potential impressively quick. He has vindicated the Cavs' faith to select an expected second-round pick with the 21st overall selection back in 2024.