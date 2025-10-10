Cavaliers have all but guaranteed Lonzo Ball experiment will be a resounding success

Lonzo Ball can be a tremendous role player for a basketball team, when healthy. Luckily for the Cleveland Cavaliers, they have all the pieces in place to try and make sure the last part of that sentiment is achieved.

Those safety measures would be Craig Porter Jr. and Tyrese Proctor. Both young guards felt like sizable question marks during the 2025 offseason, in terms of what they could contribute this season. There should be a lot more confidence in their ability after a couple of preseason games.

The first preseason game against the Chicago Bulls was the real standout. Proctor and Porter both looked like phenomenal spark plugs off the bench for the Cavaliers. Cleveland is clearly not without options in the backcourt even when they are forced to rest Ball.

Cavaliers have built the perfect safety net to keep Lonzo thriving

Cleveland needs Ball to be healthy and available once the 2026 NBA Playoffs start. They are already planning to hold him out of back-to-back games and keep a soft minutes restriction on him at the start of the year.

That plan would not be possible to execute without feeling a great deal of comfort in the guys behind him being able to step up when necessary. The Cavaliers have that safety net. It is also clear both of those players like each other, want to push each other, and thrive together.

"Iron sharpens iron," Proctor said of Porter.

“Iron sharpens iron.”



Asked Craig Porter Jr. and Tyrese Proctor about their big nights for the #Cavs playing alongside one another, while Kenny Atkinson chimes in on both. pic.twitter.com/4UKQFVCJVD — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) October 8, 2025

"We've been battling," Porter commented. "I feel like it's a good challenge for both of us, because we got very similar games, and it's just what's gonna make the team better. ... That's my evil twin. Like I've been saying since he got here, I'm glad he's on my team, let me say that."

The healthy competition between the two players will allow the Cavaliers guards to stay sharp and be ready for the moments Ball is unavailable. While their impact during the upcoming postseason may not be felt as much on the court, it will be undeniable if Lonzo can make his.

Ball brings the type of two-way upside the second unit needs in Cleveland. It may take him a little bit of time to get up to speed with everything the Cavaliers are doing, but once he does, Lonzo should be a strong contributor for 2025-26.

The Cavaliers want Ball poised to be dishing his signature brand of playmaking, spot-up shooting, and perimeter defense in April, May, and June. The trip to get there will be largely supported by Porter and Proctor.