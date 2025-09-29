Donovan Mitchell just made his stance on Lonzo Ball crystal clear

Lonzo Ball was the premier acquisition for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2025 NBA offseason. Their leader, Donovan Mitchell, had no qualms about sharing just how impactful and special he believes that move will be for the team in the upcoming season.

"Shutdown defender," Mitchell said to describe Ball at Cavaliers Media Day. "That's what makes Lonzo special. ... It's a mindset. I respect the h*** out of Lonzo for having that mindset while also being the competitor that he is on the offensive end. So, I'm glad he's on our side."

With Darius Garland expected to miss the start of the 2025-26 regular season for the Cavaliers, Ball will undoubtedly have a big opportunity to make an impact for Cleveland early in the season. Kenny Atkinson and his staff must be careful not to overuse him, but it will be difficult to not want some of the game-changing elements that Lonzo brings on the court.

The Cavaliers fielded questions all day about the expectations for the upcoming season, and the sentiment was the same throughout: the postseason is crucial to defining a successful campaign for Cleveland. Ball will be integral to that.

Lonzo Ball provides needed boost to Cavaliers' postseason expectations

A championship in Cleveland is all anyone can talk about in the excitement that surrounds the upcoming NBA season. Swapping out Isaac Okoro for Ball will aid the Cavaliers in that pursuit, especially after letting Ty Jerome walk in free agency.

The limitations with Ball are clear: back-to-backs are not going to be contests in which the Cavaliers guard should be featured. Thankfully for him and Cleveland, the postseason does not have such games.

If the Cavaliers can get through the regular season with Ball healthy, their new acquisition should be the type of role player that makes an impact on their postseason run. The elements brought by Lonzo are the things every coach dreams of having in their rotation.

Ball's defense, highlighted by Mitchell, will allow the Cavaliers to ensure their second-unit blueprint is focused on two-way impact. His ability as a playmaker, shooter, and someone who can speed up the pace of a ballgame should also allow Cleveland to ramp up on that end, avoiding the shortcomings that hit them harshly in their second-round series against the Indiana Pacers.

Ball will be a big piece for the Cavaliers. Mitchell knew it, and before long, the rest of the NBA will too.