It's only preseason but the Cavaliers already have a Lonzo Ball problem

It turns out that when Lonzo Ball is healthy and available, he's still pretty good at this whole basketball thing. The Cleveland Cavaliers' primary focus from here will be figuring out how to best approach the first part of that sentiment to ensure a long-term impact for their new point guard.

Chris Fedor reported from Cavaliers training camp that Ball was someone who wasted no time making a mark. The initial look at the former Chicago Bulls guard offered nothing but encouragement for everyone around.

Fedor said, "From what I continue to hear, Lonzo Ball is somebody who continues to turn heads. He continues to show how he can be an effective fit for this team. ... He’s showing glimpses of why, number one, he’s a better, more impactful player than Isaac Okoro.”

If Ball looks as good as the assessment from Fedor would suggest, there will be every opportunity for him to fit right into what the Cavaliers are doing and be a difference-maker for the team in 2025-26. That is, if Cleveland can keep him on the court throughout the majority of the campaign.

Lonzo Ball's impact is clear — but so is the risk

Jimmy Watkins, who appeared alongside Fedor and Ethan Sands on the Wine and Gold Talk podcast, thought there was absolutely no reason for Ball to be featured in a single back-to-back game during the regular season. That much should be clear as day to anyone.

The former second overall pick took two seasons to return to the NBA court after a brutal knee injury during the 2021-22 season. When Ball finally come back for the 2024-25 campaign, the former Bulls guard only managed 35 games due to a wrist injury.

That latter ailment is certainly not as serious as the one that kept him out for multiple years of the NBA calendar. A cautious optimism surrounding Ball's health has been prominent ever since.

Plenty of Cavaliers players were asked about their offseason addition when Media Day came around. The sentiment was the same throughout: there was excitement in the air regarding Ball's arrival.

The playmaking, defense, and spot-up shooting of the tall point guard brings a strong two-way punch to the second unit for the Cavaliers. Kenny Atkinson and his staff just need to be comfortable with not getting that every single night until the postseason comes.

Whether it be load managing the amount of games played by Ball, or keeping the 27-year-old on a minutes restriction, the Cavaliers need to practice caution. If Ball is as good as the training camp reviews say he is, that is a presence required for a deep run in the NBA Playoffs.