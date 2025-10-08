Cavaliers fans will be thrilled with perfect Lonzo Ball plan to start new season

Lonzo Ball was the sexy addition this offseason that had fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers foaming at the mouth regarding the potential upgrade the team could enjoy in the backcourt. The caveat there being the clear limitations of how often that would be available due to Ball's injury history.

The Cavaliers plan to use the right tactics to maximize their new point guard's opportunity to aid in the upcoming title push. Ball always required extra caution and maintenance to keep him on the floor for the ultimate goal of winning a title. That is exactly what the new arrival in Cleveland will get.

Lonzo Ball says that back-to-backs are “off the table” at the table at the start of the year for him. He also expects to be playing around 20 minutes per night at the start of the season. — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) October 6, 2025

Multiple reporters, including Chris Fedor and Danny Cunningham, have clarified that back-to-back games will not involve Ball at the start of the year. That is a necessary move to try and preserve the long-term health of the two-way guard.

It appears there will be a soft minutes restriction for Ball as well. 20 minutes per game is the goal for the projected backup point guard in Cleveland. Both tactics by the Cavaliers send a strong message about the bigger picture priority for both Ball and the team overall.

Lonzo’s role will be carefully managed to ensure long-term Cavaliers impact

Ball was the Cavaliers' answer to how they replace Ty Jerome's presence off the bench in Cleveland. It was a good one too.

Jerome had a strong regular season with the Cavaliers. The former Sixth Man of the Year candidate averaged 12.5 points, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 43.9 percent from beyond the arc during his 70 appearances for the team.

However, his impact wavered during the 2025 NBA Playoffs. The offensive efficiency took a hit, but more importantly, his lackluster defense revealed a detriment to his on-court minutes that the Cavaliers could not overcome.

There should be no such problems with Ball, quite the opposite. Defense is unquestionably one of his calling cards, and his teammates have already taken notice of that fact.

When the Cavaliers prioritized Sam Merrill over Ty Jerome, and added Ball into the mix as well, it was clear that two-way impact was what they desired with their second unit. That is something that will hopefully show its value once the 2026 NBA Playoffs start.

In Ball's case, for him to make it to that point of the campaign healthy, the toll on his body during the regular season has to be just right. Imagine this as something akin to the story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

The Cavaliers need to provide Ball with enough opportunity to hit his stride with the team, but not overdo it to the point of him missing games for any other reason besides maintenance. Realistically, the former second overall pick may still fall victim to an ailment or two. However, as long as those remain minor and without devastating downside, Cleveland will feel good about its strategy here.