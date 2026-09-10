There's only one thing holding Cavs' Evan Mobley back from superstardom

For years, Cleveland Cavaliers fans and coaches have hoped that Evan Mobley would take a leap. The talent has always been evident, and he has the skill set and body of work to be one of the all-time greats, but that hasn't happened.

For whatever reason, it feels like Mobley's development has kind of stalled. Yes, he reached new heights in his Defensive Player of the Year season, but he kind of regressed again in the following year.

Perhaps the narrative around him being the same player he was when he came out of college is unfair. But what's undeniable is that he's virtually the same non-shooter, with only marginal improvements. That's what's truly holding him back.

The Cavs need Evan Mobley to be a better shooter

Mobley showed tiny signs of improvement in years 3 and 4. He shot 37 percent from beyond the arc in both of those seasons, with his career-best year having him make 1.2 of his 3.2 three-point attempts per game.

Oddly enough, he took the exact same number of three-pointers per game the following season, which feels bizarre and coincidental more than by design. Again, that's food for those who claim he's the same player he was when he came out of USC.

Having him become a more reliable and aggressive shooter was already a point of emphasis in Cleveland, but Peyton Watson's arrival makes it a must. They're both streaky shooters and athletic guys who make a living in the restricted area, and that could lead to some serious spacing problems.

Granted, they can make up for that with improved defense; guys are going to have a tough time scoring on the Cavs' frontcourt, for sure, but this is a make-or-miss league, and three-point shooting is paramount now more than ever.

Watson's arrival will most likely lead to Mobley playing at the five more often. And with Kenny Atkinson running his own version of the Golden State Warriors' pace-and-space offense, having him be more efficient at the top of the key and more likely to knock down three-point shots could unleash a whole new level for this offense.

No one's asking him to be Karl-Anthony Towns, but who would say with a straight face that Mobley isn't a better player than him if, on top of his stellar three-level defense, he could also be a factor from the perimeter? He's already a defensive superstar, but until he becomes a well-rounded scorer, he may never silence the critics.