Peyton Watson may force Cavs fans to have an awkward talk about Evan Mobley

For years, Cleveland Browns fans have hoped that Evan Mobley will take a leap and become a superstar. He's shown flashes, especially on defense, and he's still young, but that hasn't happened yet.

Mobley is the team's X-Factor, and having him take his game to the next level would certainly change the entire discourse around this team. But, as the clock ticks and nothing ever changes, some people are starting to lose faith.

So, what if Peyton Watson, who's not a homegrown talent and a former top-five pick, fulfills the prophecy? What if he, of all players, turns out to be what the Cavs and their fans thought Mobley would become?

Can Peyton Watson be better than Evan Mobley?

For starters, it's hard to believe Watson will ever come close to Mobley on the defensive end of the floor. He's a high-energy guy, a switchable defender, and he can be a legitimate two-way threat, but even with his flaws, Mobley is a top-10 defensive player in the league at worst.

Other than that, Watson actually has an opportunity to clear the USC product. Neither of them are volume shooters, and they can both be streaky, but Watson might be more willing to expand his range, stretch the floor, and knock down more shots from beyond the arc.

That leads us to another spot where Mobley hasn't always excelled. He tends to be too passive; he doesn't attack as often as he could, and he tends to get lost on offense if he doesn't get going early on in the game.

Watson goes 0-60 in the blink of an eye. He's an aggressive driver and someone who can also leave above the rim with his high-flying athleticism. More than the physical tools, it's a mindset; he's had to earn everything out of the mud as a former backup, and he plays with that type of chip on his shoulder.

The Cavaliers committed big bucks to Evan Mobley because of the player he could become. The upside was evident, and they always held out hope that he would become the second coming of Anthony Davis or Kevin Garnett.

That can still happen, but it also feels like it should've happened already. He's nearly the same player he was in his second year in the league, and some guys just never take that leap. It's unfortunate, but it happens.

He can still be an extremely valuable contributor to a winning team, even if he doesn't always live up to his lofty salary. So, what if Watson becomes the team's second-best player? Will Cavs fans finally move on and anoint him as the next big thing in Cleveland? Or will their allegiance to Mobley prevail?