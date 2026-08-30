Peyton Watson's Cavs addition solves one problem but creates another one

The Cleveland Cavaliers are, by every measure, big winners of the late offseason. With multiple teams keeping tabs on Peyton Watson, getting their hands on the former Denver Nuggets forward/center was a huge triumph by the front office.

The Cavs didn't go after Watson just for the sake of it. He wasn't just a guy to pursue because they needed something to show for after missing out on LeBron James, as he looked like a true rising star after his breakout in January.

However, nothing is perfect, and this move isn't the exception to that rule. While Watson's arrival makes the Cavs' starting lineup undeniably more athletic and even better on defense, they now have a spacing problem.

Kenny Atkinson will have to get creative with the Cavs' offense

Coach Atkinson spent years as one of Steve Kerr's top assistant coaches. There, he got to work with and learn from a revolutionary offensive mind who has thrived with pace-and-space, free-flowing offenses.

As such, three-point shooting has always been crucial to everything Atkinson does. That might not be possible with the current state of the roster, as they've lost some of their best shooters and haven't done anything to replace them.

Dean Wade was a 3-and-D specialist, and we saw how quickly Max Strus could get hot. Watson can also put up points on the scoreboard, but he's never been known for being a volume shooter or a stretch forward.

As for Evan Mobley, he's certainly taken some steps in that direction, but he's far from being Karl-Anthony Towns, and he may simply never be the type of big man who likes to step out to the perimeter and pull up from distance.

Last but not least, Jarrett Allen's game revolves entirely around the restricted area. He's a high-flying athlete who thrives in the pick-and-roll, not someone who will even look at the rim when he gets the ball beyond the arc.

Of course, they still have James Harden and Donovan Mitchell, two elite three-level scorers who can create their own shot and won't hesitate to pull up from 27+ feet, but will that be enough to make up for everyone else?

At least, Watson's arrival should give the Cavs an uber-athletic frontcourt and a much-improved defensive lineup. Shooting is essential in today's game, but defense remains the biggest calling card for championship contenders, so this was a worthy gamble for the front office.