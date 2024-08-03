Cavaliers Rumors: Isaac Okoro's ongoing free agency gets even more confusing
Another speed bump has slowed down the Cleveland Cavaliers' ongoing negotiations regarding Isaac Okoro's restricted free agency.
Throughout the offseason, Cleveland has doubled down on the leading core in place. With Jarrett Allen becoming the fourth Cavalier to agree to a maximum extension since 2022, the Cavs are showing a continued patient approach to the summer. Though they have not yet reached their potential, the Cavaliers have improved each season and have reason to believe in greater growth thanks to the addition of new head coach Kenny Atkinson.
Still, the Cavaliers' last remaining question to answer is filling the depth chart. Numerous rumors have linked the Cavs to various names, but nothing has come to fruition. Thus far, the Cavaliers on the path to run it back next season, including potentially re-signing free agents from last season.
Before Cleveland can address any additional depth pieces, though, Okoro's free agency must be addressed. After failing to agree to a contract extension last summer, the Cavs extended an $11.8 million qualifying offer to Okoro but have tried to find a long-term solution either through re-signing the young wing or trading him away. Cleveland's contract offer was reportedly lower than Okoro's qualifying offer, though, further complicating his decision.
Recent rumors suggested that the Brooklyn Nets have shown heavy interest in acquiring Okoro via sign-and-trade, sending veteran wing Dorian Finney-Smith in return. But, the Cavaliers have been unable to strike a deal with Brooklyn.
The Nets and Cavs have been linked various times regarding Okoro, but once again, there seems to be something halting the progress. According to Yahoo! Sports senior reporter Jake Fischer, the Okoro saga may end in anti-climatic fashion once again.
"I just don’t think [a sign-and-trade] can even happen right now after the salary stuff has all shifted out. I don’t think Brooklyn has the room to make that happen. And bringing back Dorian’s like $14 million would be challenging for that first apron stuff that we’re talking about with Cleveland in general... I think Okoro could very easily take that one-year qualifying offer."- Jake Fischer
Agreeing to his qualifying offer would allow Okoro to return to the Cavaliers next season and enter unrestricted free agency the following summer. As more time passes without a deal one way or another, a prove-it season for Okoro becomes more likely. The Cavs have reportedly navigated the sign-and-trade negotiations with a fairly high price for Okoro, a price teams have been unwilling to match.
Okoro, a proven defensive stopper, has struggled to establish his position in the NBA due to stagnant offensive growth. After posting a career-high 39.1 percent from three-point range in the regular season, Okoro's long-range efficiency dropped to nearly 25 percent in the playoffs. His unreliable offensive production has hampered his value across the Association, leaving the Cavaliers and Okoro at a stalemate this summer.
For Okoro, holding out for a better, long-term contract is a no-brainer. In the worst case scenario, Okoro is guaranteed nearly $12 million dollars next year. In a sign-and-trade, he would be guaranteed at least three seasons under contract. Patience is the best choice for Okoro.
Unfortunately for him, though, the Cavaliers have shown all summer a willingness to wait for the right move to appear. Okoro's name has entered the trade sphere every deadline and offseason in recent history, but Cleveland is not interested in moving Okoro for the sake of making news. The back-and-forth negotiations have created a complex, confusing conversation for Okoro's future.
Although Cleveland has recommitted to a young aspiring core, this summer has nonetheless become one of the most confusing offseasons in recent team history. The start of the Cavs' summer suggested major trades and changes would be on the horizon. Instead, every move has seemed either methodically and patiently calculated or slowly and painfully mismanaged. There is no in between as the Cavaliers enter the third season with the current core with one playoff series win to show for it.
Whether Isaac Okoro remains a Cavalier or not, this season is a prove-it year for the wing and the entire Cleveland Cavaliers organization from the front office to the locker room. The Cavs can probably give the equipment manager's clothes washing a break, though.