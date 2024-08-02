Rumors: Veteran free agent sharpshooter 'likely' to return to Cleveland Cavaliers
One might think the Cleveland Cavaliers are in a perpetual loop of the night before Christmas, given how unwilling to cause a stir the front office has been this offseason.
After a trip to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Cavaliers have spent the summer recommitting to the exciting young core and building a new coaching staff led by NBA Champion Kenny Atkinson. With a surprise maximum extension for Jarrett Allen, Cleveland's basketball club has doubled down and shown full intentions to run it back next season with the same squad. It signals a belief in Atkinson's system, though it also suggests the Cavaliers' lack of trade assets or avenues for improvement.
Still, the Cavaliers have steadily progressed every season despite countless setbacks. In the last two seasons, the Cavs have earned homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs and achieved 99 regular season wins. With a new coach in place, Cleveland hopes to see a more dynamic and free-flowing team to maximize the talents of all four core players.
Last season's Cavs battled endless injuries en route to the playoffs, missing more than a month of both Darius Garland and Evan Mobley over the mid-season stretch. Donovan Mitchell limped to the finish line after an illness and lingering injury hampered his play after the All-Star break. Jarrett Allen only appeared in four playoff games after a serious rib injury sidelined the one-time All-Star.
In lieu of the injury bug infecting the Cavaliers' locker room, Cleveland had to find help from unlikely sources. Most notably, sharpshooting wing Sam Merrill shocked the NBA with his instant release that saved the Cavs numerous times in a short span. In the playoffs, though, Marcus Morris, Sr. became the Cavaliers' saving grace after joining the team following a buy out with the San Antonio Spurs. Now, Morris is reportedly eyeing a return to either the Cavs or the Philadelphia 76ers, per Real GM.
Marcus Morris' short-term impact on Cavaliers deserves a second contract
The Cavaliers are undoubtedly strapped for cash this summer, attempting to avoid the luxury tax threshold as the NBA world shifts to a new, highly-restrictive Collective Bargaining Agreement. With four max-level contract extensions in place now, the Cavs have put themselves in a position to need to orchestrate every move with both short-term and long-term financial understanding.
Given Morris' impact in the playoffs, bringing the veteran forward back to the Land on a cheap, team-friendly contract would be a no-brainer move if the Cavs can pull it off. According to Real GM, Morris is not seeking a high price tag, instead valuing playing time over money. Returning to a recent employer means that Morris has an established rapport with the coaching staff and front office. Though Morris rarely saw minutes in the last few weeks of the regular season after he signed, he became a top second-unit option in the postseason, averaging 15.3 minutes in nine games played.
The 34-year-old forward proved he had something left to give, providing physicality and confidence from beyond the arc. He averaged 6.1 points and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 39.1 percent from deep on 2.6 three-point attempts per game. Defensively, Morris used his stocky frame to bully opponents into poor shot attempts and rushed passes. Although Morris' age limited his speed to an extent, he nonetheless helped the Cavaliers in a time of need.
While many could hope for a better offseason from the Cavaliers, re-signing Morris is a positive move. The depth chart would still be incomplete, missing a realistic backup center, but Morris gives the Cavs a proven big wing who gives a tough, non-stop energy on both ends of the ball. His short-term tenure also established enough relationships within Cleveland that he could quickly find a role in Atkinson's new-look system.
In the locker room, Morris also provides a no nonsense leader. After the playoff exit with Cleveland, Morris unapologetically recounted the Cavs' "disconnected" locker room under ex-head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. His outside perspective allowed him to recognize flaws and lingering resentment that seemed to grow over time. His sentiments were later supported by ESPN insider Brian Windhorst's suggestion that Bickerstaff's dismissal was influenced by Mitchell's lack of faith in Bickerstaff's leadership. Morris' willingness to speak the unwelcome truths and hold his teammates accountable could prove vital in ebbs and flows of the long 82-game season.
Should the Cleveland Cavaliers continue to show hesitancy to make any substantial roster changes, bringing back a bright spot from last postseason in Marcus Morris would be a welcome decision in an otherwise confusingly quiet offseason.