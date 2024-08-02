2 Pros, 2 Cons of the Jarrett Allen extension for Cleveland Cavaliers
Jarrett Allen joined the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2020-2021 NBA season when he was included in a three-team trade sending him from the Brooklyn Nets. Allen has been an integral part of the Cavaliers' return to success. In Allen's three full seasons with Cleveland, the Cavs have reached the Play-In-Tournament every season, the playoffs twice, and the second round last season.
During his tenure, Jarrett Allen has been a strong and steady center for the Cavaliers. During his time in Cleveland, he has averaged 15.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game, and he was named an NBA All-Star in 2022. Allen's quality production in the regular season is not questioned.
Despite Allen's production, his recent three-year, $91 million extension was a controversial one. Jarrett Allen's name was in a lot of rumors and trade talks due to his fit next to Evan Mobley. Many Cavalier fans were hoping that the Cavaliers would move Allen for a talented wing, but instead they have extended his contract another three years.
The controversial extension could end up working out in Cleveland's favor, or it could create future problems for the Cavaliers. Allen will have a lot of expectations to live up to, entering the realm of a top-paid center across the Association. Let's take a look at two pros and two cons of the new deal.
Pro: Extending the Asset
Jarrett Allen is unquestionably a starting-caliber center in the NBA which makes him an actual asset to a team. One thing easy to see is that as an organization it is better to retain assets instead of losing them for nothing.
This is why teams trade great players even if they don't want to depart with them; they need to turn that asset into others before losing it for nothing. Jarrett Allen has value and is a real asset, and the Cavaliers just retained him on their books for another three years.
Allen has been a very productive player in Cleveland, and although Mobley and Allen have been better without the other on the court, that could change. The Cavs hired a new head coach Kenny Atkinson, and that could significantly change their offensive approach. Also, Evan Mobley is only 23 years old and is continuing to work on his three-point jump shot. If Mobley can further develop his outside game, Allen and Mobley could become a great fit in the near future.