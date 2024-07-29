NBA Rumors: Report reignites Isaac Okoro trade news with Cleveland Cavaliers
After failing to agree to a contract extension last summer, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Isaac Okoro have hit a stalemate this offseason.
Okoro, a young defensive wing, has played for the Cavaliers since being drafted fifth overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. The Auburn prospect entered the Association already displaying elite defensive talent, but his offensive inefficiencies halted his growth. While his shooting and confidence has improved every season, he has not developed enough to contribute in the playoffs or knock down contested threes.
As the Cavaliers build toward contention, Okoro's development timeline has likely fallen behind what Cleveland can afford. Thus, sign-and-trade rumors have circled around the Cavs and Okoro, but the restrictions in sign-and-trade deals and Okoro's value have repeatedly killed rumors. One team, though, continually pops up as a suitor for the young wing.
The Cavaliers have one undeniable flaw. Their wing depth lacks size and reliable shooting. Max Strus is a volume shooter and solid defender, but his undersized stature limits his production and positional versatility. Okoro's defense has not made up for his height or poor shooting. Both Strus and Okoro are naturally suited to play a two-guard role, but Cleveland's roster construction has forced them to play out of their position.
The Brooklyn Nets, though, employ two premier 3-and-D big wings, Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith. Johnson, the younger of the two, has a record of elite three-point shooting and quickly emerged as an ideal target for the Cavaliers. Johnson's high price tag blocked any viable path to a deal, leaving the Cavs out of luck once again.
Most recently, though, conversations surrounding Okoro and Brooklyn have reignited with the Cavs potentially landing Johnson's teammate Finney-Smith. HoopsHype writer Michael Scotto named Finney-Smith as an intriguing prospect for Cleveland in a potential Okoro sign-and-trade.
Finney-Smith's $14.9 million salary next year is far easier for the Cavaliers to match in a deal, and DFS has built a reputation as a do-it-all wing since joining the NBA. In his early years alongside Luka Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks, Finney-Smith pestered opponents on defense, forcing timely turnovers and racing down the court. His intelligent and physical approach has developed him into a premier veteran 3-and-D option.
While Finney-Smith's three-point shooting can wane, he is a true threat from deep and forces defensees to keep an eye on him. At times, the threat of efficiency can be greater than efficiency itself. The Cavaliers need a wing player who makes defenses stay attached to him on the perimeter, giving more room to the bigs and guards to control the paint and make moves in the open floor.
Scotto also noted, though, that the Cavs reportedly have a high asking price for Okoro in any deal, and Cleveland's expected return has not been met despite numerous teams showing interest.
"Several teams have expressed interest in executing a sign-and-trade with Cleveland for Okoro, which could potentially land him above the non-taxpayer mid-level exception annually..."- Michael Scotto
As to where the Cavaliers and Okoro stand currently, Scotto did not provide a definitive answer. The Cavs have three paths forward - signing Okoro to a multi-year extension, completing a sign-and-trade or waiting for Okoro to accept a one-year qualifying offer to enter unrestricted free agency next summer.
A sign-and-trade is the only real option left for Okoro and Cavaliers
According to Cavs insider Chris Fedor on the Wine and Gold Talk Podcast, the Cavaliers already offered a long-term deal to Okoro with an annual value around $8-10 million. This would have put Okoro millions of dollars below the full Mid-Level Exception and below his $11.8 million qualifying offer. This deal would be nearly identical in average value to his rookie deal.
With the talks falling apart between the Cavs and Okoro for the second summer in a row, the possibility of Okoro staying in town for the long term becomes less and less likely. Signing the QO could let Okoro walk away for nothing next summer as the Cavaliers begin to enter the restrictive luxury tax thresholds once Evan Mobley's max extension kicks in. Losing Okoro then does not give the Cavs any financial freedom to replace him, and completing a sign-and-trade next summer becomes significantly more difficult.
If Okoro does accept the QO, the Cavaliers would have no option but to place him back on the trade block as soon as he is eligible up until the trade deadline. Keeping him around with a clear intention to trade him is delaying the inevitable. When the Cavaliers could not agree to an extension last summer, it should be been followed by an aggressive search around the trade market, but the Cavs have yet to show the same level of aggression that landed Donovan Mitchell in 2022.
Although the Cavaliers have seen Okoro grow every season, the best option forward is obvious. The Cavs must find a sign-and-trade to move on from Okoro, adding either a big wing or strong backup center in his place. Okoro's talent would be well-received on a rebuilding roster, making him a great option for a team such as the Nets. The Cavs, though, have not found the right return.
The Okoro saga is a symptom of a greater growing issue in Cleveland. Since adding Mitchell, the Cavaliers have been increasingly hesitant to make a decision to move on from any of their present players. Okoro has been available for trade multiple times in the recent past, often linked to Brooklyn for Royce O'Neale or one of DFS and Johnson.
As rumors rise but trades do not happen, it becomes apparent the Cavaliers value Okoro more than competitors do. Time, though, is now running out to make a decision.
Entering next season, the Cleveland Cavaliers cannot allow Isaac Okoro's uncertain future to disrupt the path to contention.