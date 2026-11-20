For lack of a better word, James Harden's play has been pretty atrocious this season. Outside of a somewhat vintage performance against the New York Knicks, the former MVP has left plenty to be desired this season.

The Cavs' hands were pretty much tied this offseason. Not re-signing him would mean losing the Darius Garland trade, but doubling down on him could also keep them in a bind longer than they should have.

Fortunately, there's always someone more desperate in this league. The Phoenix Suns might as well be that team, and they might be the only franchise crazy enough to give up assets to trade for him this season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers should try to send James Harden to Phoenix

For years, the Suns have struggled to play consistent basketball because of their lack of a true point guard. Devin Booker and Jalen Green can create for others, but they're not floor generals, and playmaking just doesn't come naturally to them. That's a big problem in the playoffs and in late-game situations.

The Suns have already made some huge moves under Mat Ishbia. They've acquired the likes of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and now Green. Of course, those moves have aged like spoiled milk, but it shows that the Suns' owner isn't afraid to pull the trigger and make big moves, shortsighted as they might be.

Tyrese Proctor is playing the best basketball of his young career, and keeping him on the bench feels like a disservice at this point. Meleek Thomas isn't a natural lead guard, but maybe he and Mario Hezonja could combine to run the offense in the second unit.

Harden has never been the most efficient scorer, and he's not a volume guy at this point in his career. So, when his bad shots aren't falling, he doesn't bring much to the table, especially with diminished assist totals.

Most teams would probably demand a pick attached to Harden to acquire his contract, but most teams don't desperately need a point guard. The Suns want to maximize Devin Booker's prime, and Harden might be the only realistically available option.

The Cavs are 8-8 after 16 games, far below expectations. Harden has played a big role in those struggles, but with the way the Suns have operated in the past five years or so, they can definitely talk themselves into thinking he's still got something left in the tank.

As for the Cavs, maybe they can flip Harden's deal to get Luke Kennard, Miles Bridges, or simply get his contract off the books.