Move over, everyone: The Cavs are Meleek Thomas' team now

Every now and then, a special player forces teams to change their plans. Sometimes, it's just too evident when a rookie or young guy is special enough to take the reins of the team, even when there are other veterans in the building.

It happened with Magic and Kareem, with Bird and Cowens, and more recently with guys like Curry and Ellis. And after watching nearly 15 games of his young career, it might happen with Meleek Thomas and Donovan Mitchell.

The rookie out of Arkansas is special, and even though he's just getting started, he's already showing shades of being an all-world talent, big enough to become the gravitational center of this organization for years to come.

The Cavs must build their team around Meleek Thomas

On a night Donovan Mitchell complained about playing back-to-backs, and with all starters getting some rest, Meleek Thomas, Mario Hezonja, and Tyrese Proctor just wouldn't be denied. They made sure Kenny Atkinson's team got the win at home.

Fans in attendance must've been disappointed to know that Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Peyton Watson, and Sam Merrill would sit. Now, they can brag about witnessing the potential passing of the torch.

Thomas was everywhere on offense, dropping 20 points on 17 shots and adding four boards and two assists. His big performance wasn't surprising, as he had been showing shades of electric three-level scoring, a clutch gene, and a deep bag of moves since the team took him in the second round.

This might sound like hyperbole, mostly because of the limited sample size, but sometimes... you just know. Thomas is special, vocal, and aggressive; he's everything people say this Cavs team is not. He's the future:

"He’s earning the respect of veterans in this league, just how hard he plays and how much he attacks and, when you see a young player going through some of their own trials, you just know that he has a great ceiling in front of him," Cavs legend Kyrie Irving said after the win over the Mavericks (h/t Dallas Sports Journal).

The Cavs laid their own bed with this perennially underachieving core, and they're all under contract for years to come. All but Harden still have some trade value, but it's almost impossible to believe Koby Altman and company will even consider pulling the plug on this clearly flawed experiment.

That said, it feels like not so long down the road, Thomas will just force them to make decisions. He'll change the team's timeline, as he's just too good to keep off the floor, but he might not be able to coexist with the veteran backcourt.

The Cavs may have found the steal of this promising class hiding in plain sight. He's a light at the end of the tunnel as someone who can lead this team back from the ground if (when) the current core falls short again and again.

He hasn't been there for long, but he's already showing that every single roster decision this team makes from now on should be made based on him. The sooner they realize it, the better.