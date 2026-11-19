As expected, the Cleveland Cavaliers didn't find much trouble getting past the slumping Chicago Bulls, even with Peyton Watson leaving early with an injury and Evan Mobley not suiting up with an ailment of his own.

Coach Kenny Atkinson rolled with a three-guard rotation, with Tyrese Proctor getting the start next to James Harden and Donovan Mitchell. This might become more common at some point, especially with Proctor playing the best basketball of his young career.

However, the Cavs may have to make a choice when Watson and Mobley are back to full strength. And judging by the way both of them have played this season, it feels like the answer should be obvious: Atkinson must start Proctor over Harden.

The Cleveland Cavaliers shouldn't waste more time with Tyrese Proctor

Like most second-round rookies, Proctor wasn't much of a factor in his first year in the league. He was out there for 50 games, but he only made one start and averaged 10.9 minutes per game, mostly as a spot-up shooter.

His breakout season has been a while in the making, though, as he balled out with the Australian national team before the campaign began. And now, in nearly twice as many minutes a night, he's shown glimpses of stellar offensive production, both as a scorer and a playmaker.

Proctor might be the best three-point shooter on the team, and as someone who had to share the spotlight with Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel, he's a high-IQ, team-first player who won't hesitate to make the right play, even if that means not taking a shot.

Harden, on the other hand, is on his way out. Bringing him back may have been the worst offseason decision for the Cavaliers, not that they had many options after the Darius Garland trade, though. Even so, that doesn't mean they have to let that move define their campaign.

Every Cavalier has been worse with Harden on the court this season. His shot isn't falling, he doesn't play defense, and he's not making anyone better. He might be a first-ballot Hall of Famer and whatnot, but he's not helping the team.

Starting three guards might help in certain matchups, and especially against bad teams like the Bulls, but that might not be sustainable. It's time to pass the torch, and Atkinson should do it now that he has enough time to adjust and adapt, rather than wait until he's left without a choice.