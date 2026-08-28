Peyton Watson's arrival fixes the Cavaliers' biggest flaw

For years, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been trying to find two-way versatility on the wing. And for years, they have mostly failed.

This is because most of the guys that the Cavs have had on the wings have been specialists. For example, Dean Wade, Isaac Okoro, and Keon Ellis were defensive specialists and near offensive zeroes. Max Strus and Sam Merrill were sharpshooters, but simply too small to take on bigger wing matchups. De’Andre Hunter had the potential to be the best option, but was such a negative on both ends of the floor last year that Cleveland was forced to trade him.

The Cavs took a huge swing last week to address their wing weakness once and for all, as they acquired Peyton Watson from the Nuggets. It shows that Cleveland is finally getting serious about the one issue that has plagued them for years.

Watson is the most versatile wing the Cavs have had during the Donovan Mitchell era

Since acquiring Mitchell in 2022, Cleveland has always had a strong backcourt with either Garland and Mitchell or Harden and Mitchell and a strong frontcourt with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. The problem has been finding that fifth starter that fits in. Enter Watson.

Watson came into the league as an athletic defensive specialist, which is how he was able to carve out a role for himself. He is one of the stronger rim protectors at the wing position and can guard multiple spots on the floor. He is physical at the point of attack and is almost never out of a play. His defensive recovery is very impressive.

He has steadily improved offensively over the last few seasons, especially when it comes to his three-point shooting. He went from shooting 30 percent during his second season to 35 percent during his third, and shot up to 41 percent this past season. He also shot 47 percent on catch and shoot threes, which is key on a team that has two guards who put elite pressure on the rim in Harden and Mitchell.

Watson also showed off an improved handle and ability to get to the rim last season, which will be beneficial for a Cavs team that could use some secondary scoring. His ascending offensive game could be unlocked with head coach Kenny Atkinson, who is an offensive guru, and has a strong player development background.

Watson is only 23 years old and has a lot of upside. He has the profile to be the best wing Cleveland has had since LeBron James left in 2018 and his presence will be key for a Cavs team looking to build off their conference finals appearance last year.