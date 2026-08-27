Cavs may still have a tough Jarrett Allen decision to make

The Cleveland Cavaliers finally reeled in a big fish. They couldn't get LeBron James back in Cleveland, but they could've done much worse than landing Peyton Watson, one of the most coveted guys in this free-agency cycle.

With James Harden also back in town and the starting lineup looking stronger on paper, the Cavs must ask themselves what to do with their frontcourt. They have three non-shooters in the starting five, and that may not cut it in today's league.

With Watson and Evan Mobley as building blocks, that makes Jarrett Allen the obvious odd man out. So, what should they do with him? At the very least, they should have a conversation about all the possibilities.

For better or worse, Jarrett Allen is the Cavs' wild card

Allen is signed through the 2028-29 season. He's making just over $30 million a year, which is a bit steep for a non-star, but not steep enough to make him untradeable; there's always a market for double-double glass cleaners.

The problem? Trading him leaves the Cavs extremely thin at center and with no clear avenue for improvement. Unless they get someone cheaper, younger, or with more upside as part of the return, they would be forced to move Mobley to the fine or play small, perhaps with Nae'Qwan Tomlin.

That would create the same spacing issues they're currently dealing with. Mobley can certainly hold his ground against big men here and there, but his rather lanky frame might not be built to withstand the wear and tear that comes with playing down-low. He's not a bruiser.

So, why not keep Allen? That looks like the easiest solution. That said, we've seen him play himself off the court in the playoffs year in and year out, and while he thrived with James Harden in the pick-and-roll, Harden can't be trusted to keep his level of play in the postseason, either.

Allen is great in the regular season, but he struggles against more physical opposition. Doing the same over and over and expecting different results is the definition of insanity, so the Cavs might be crazy for trying this again.

That leaves the Cavaliers with another unpopular option: Benching him. By having him in the second unit, they can play him in certain favorable matchups, still make the most of his ability to create extra possessions in the offensive glass, and they wouldn't have to give up size at times.

Thomas Bryant isn't the most defensively-prowess big, but he can knock down threes, and Mobley and Watson are good enough on defense to hide his flaws in certain rotations. It's a bit of a wild thought, but it might work.

There's a case to be made for and against all of these premises, and no easy answer. And while all signs point to Kenny Atkinson just keeping the status quo, not wondering how to make the most of Allen's skills and contract feels like a disservice.