Peyton Watson's arrival still leaves Cavs with one big problem to address

The Cleveland Cavaliers' roster is shaping up pretty nicely. While losing the likes of Dean Wade and Max Strus will be a big blow and not landing LeBron James was obviously disappointing, they could've done much worse.

James Harden is back in town. For better or worse, they already know what he can bring to the table, and adding a potential two-way star like Peyton Watson should still feel like a successful offseason, all things considered.

That said, the Cavaliers still need a backup point guard. Pulling the plug on the failed Dennis Schroder experiment made perfect sense, but who'll lead the offense off the bench? Fortunately for them, there are several options to consider, including a former fan favorite.

3 Backup point guards Cavaliers could pursue

Scoot Henderson

Not so long ago, there was a legitimate debate about whether Scoot Henderson should go first overall instead of Victor Wembanyama. That debate has aged like milk, but the former G League standout is still quite young, and he might be worth the risk.

Tiago Splitter was his biggest defender, but he's no longer in town. The Portland Trail Blazers will get Damian Lillard back, already have Jrue Holiday, and they also traded for Ja Morant. It's easy to know who's the odd man out there.

The Blazers and their frugal new owner might gladly offload his $13 million salary in return for Craig Porter Jr. and a second-round pick. He's not much of a floor-spacer, but his athleticism and youth make him an intriguing pickup.

Tre Jones

The Cavs might want to play it safe. If that's the case, then they should go after one of the least flashy but most intelligent players in the game. Tre Jones is criminally underrated for teams looking for a backup point guard.

The Chicago Bulls veteran won't make any highlight reels, but he provides what every coach asks of their secondary point guards. He doesn't make mistakes, sets the table for his teammates, and rarely turns the ball over.

The Bulls are in full tank mode, and all players not named Caleb Wilson, Dailyn Swain, and Matas Buzelis can most likely be had at the right price. He's an efficient scorer who knows and embraces his role.

Ty Jerome

Last but not least, the Cavs could always try to reunite with Ty Jerome. He's more than familiar with coach Kenny Atkinson from their days with the Golden State Warriors and his first stint in Northeast Ohio.

Jerome had a career year in Cleveland, and letting him go still feels like a mistake, especially given how poorly Lonzo Ball and Dennis Schroder fared as his replacements. It's time to right that wrong by bringing him back home.

The Memphis Grizzlies are also embracing a full rebuild, and Jerome kept his foot on the gas with another strong season. With his team looking to trim the roster, the Cavs should explore ways to trade for him, as they can clearly use his playmaking and three-point shooting.