Cavaliers' offseason moves are quietly building the perfect winning culture

The Cleveland Cavaliers had a sudden rise from a rebuilding bottom-tier team to a legitimate Eastern Conference contender.

Drafting Darius Garland and Evan Mobley unknowingly founded a long-term core that could devastate conference rivals. With Jarrett Allen as a veteran leader in the beginning and the addition of Donovan Mitchell, the Cavs were a perennial postseason presence without LeBron James for the first time sinc ehis draft night in 2003.

Last season, the Cavaliers held the best regular season record in the conference after securing 64 wins. It was a historically great season as three players earned All-Star nods and Mitchell and Mobley were awarded places on the All-NBA rosters. Unfortunately, their regular season success was for naught in the playoffs, losing in five games in the second round to the underdog Indiana Pacers.

At the onset of the modern Cavaliers era, Cleveland built the league's best defense year after year, pushing opponents to the limit and forcing bad shots. This season, though still a positive defense in the regular season, the Cavaliers were by far the worst defense in the second round. Allowing the Pacers to make multiple late-game comebacks and showing little intensity on the perimeter, Cleveland's second-round defensive rating sank to 116.7, nearly three points worse than the second-worst team.

The Cavaliers prioritized defense and positional versatility this summer

With a wide open Eastern Conference after a myriad of injuries will cost stars Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard an entire season, the Cavaliers spent this offseason reigniting a defensive identity. Alongside defense, the Cavaliers had a clear player archetype in mind - versatile two-way veterans.

The first move of the offseason was re-signing Sam Merrill, a sharpshooting wing who has continuously upgraded his defensive prowess since joining the Cavaliers. Throughout his Cavs tenure, Merrill has improved his strength and has bought into the defensive side of the ball while growing into a consistent, efficient threat from deep.

Following Merrill's new deal, the Cavaliers traded Isaac Okoro to the Chicago Bulls for 27-year-old point guard Lonzo Ball. While Okoro's defense had carved his role with the Cavs since being drafted in 2020, his one-dimensional playstyle left the Cavaliers wanting on offense. Ball's arrival gives the Cavaliers one of the league's top perimeter defenders, and he also provides a high-pace, intelligent offensive engine off the bench. His defense and versatility make him a perfect fit for the Cavs' needs.

Cavaliers insider Chris Fedor highlighted Cleveland's defensive focus this offseason in a recent episode of the Wine and Gold Talk Podcast, noting how Ball and the return of Larry Nance, Jr. prove the Cavaliers want to reignite their winning identity.

"Coming into this offseason, [the Cleveland Cavaliers] prioritized defense. It's part of the reason why Ty Jerome is not here. It's part of the reason why they targeted Larry Nance, Jr. The advanced stats love Larry Nance, Jr. in terms of the impact he makes on the defensive end of the floor." Chris Fedor

Fedor also praises Lonzo Ball's defense, suggesting that he would have been a contender for All-Defensive team this past season if he had met the 65-game requirement. Later, the trio of hosts (Fedor, Ethan Sands and Jimmy Watkins) discussed Ball's offensive impact, comparing him to have a similar playstyle as Haliburton - though not as good. His fullcourt passes, timely drop offs or lobs to big men and his high basketball IQ all make him the perfect backup guard for this Cleveland squad.

For Nance, the 6-foot-8 veteran fits the Cavaliers as a backup power forward who can effectively guard the 3-5 positions. Defensively, Nance provides Cleveland a versatile big man to back up Mobley and can play alongside either of the Cavs' star big men. In certain lineups, Nance can also move into a small-ball five role, playing as a stretch big with another Cavaliers forward with him in the frontcourt.

The versatility, defense and experience all three players offer the Cleveland Cavaliers will be game changers in the coming 2025-26 campaign. Building an NBA contender is not done through star trades and massive roster overhauls. Instead, Cleveland has prioritized and executed on winning players who complement and elevate the team's identity.