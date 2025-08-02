Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson has painfully obvious path to guaranteeing success in Year 2

Entering his sophomore season, Cleveland Cavaliers wing Jaylon Tyson is entering into a larger role and greater opportunity.

Following the trade that sent Isaac Okoro to the Chicago Bulls, a rotation spot opened for Tyson to give Cleveland another wing talent to bolster the depth chart. Drafted 20th overall in 2024, the three-year collegiate prospect struggled to find consistent time on the hardwood with the Cavs. He spent considerable time with the Cleveland Charge in the G League, igniting the floor and proving himself a league above his peers.

With a chance to make an impact every game this season, Tyson has to show he is a competent NBA talent. At 22 years old, Tyson is an older prospect but has shown flashes of potential to become a high-end role player with his hustling two-way effort and confidence with the ball in his hands.

After standing out amongst the Summer League crowd this offseason, Tyson was highlighted in a feature story as the player ready to take the next step with Cleveland. The young wing detailed his mentality and focus going into his second season, showing a maturity and self-awareness perfect for any prospect with eyes on earning a rotational spot.

During Tyson's pre-draft process and beyond, one comparison has followed him every step of the way. Tyson himself has embraced it, suggesting it as the type of player he hopes to become. This season, Tyson must transform into a do-it-all wing for the Cavs.

Cleveland needs Tyson to become the next Josh Hart

Ranking the most interesting Cavaliers this next season, Mike Lucas and Danny Cunningham hopped onto the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show and commented on Tyson's fit being a parallel to Hart's role on the New York Knicks.

"Can he be a bigger version of the guy we heard him compared a lot to during the draft - Josh Hart? Can he be a bigger version of Josh Hart? I don't know. We need to see it on an NBA floor, but the Cavs seemingly have a spot in the rotation." Danny Cunningham

Lucas, known affectionately as Mikey McNuggets, echoed Cunningham's sentiment. Though Tyson's development will not be the focal point of the Cavs' season, Lucas points out that he will likely be the highest-drafted player the Cavaliers add for the foreseeable future. With most draft picks dealt to the Utah Jazz and a spot as the top Eastern Conference franchise, Cleveland is unlikely to draft in the mid-first round or earlier without making a major trade.

In his three collegiate seasons, Tyson filled a variety of roles as he fought to discover himself and earn an NBA roster spot. Tyson played for three universities in his three college years, serving as a spot-up shooter, 3-and-D wing and on-ball creator during that time. If there is any player the Cavaliers can expect to deliver every day in practice and work to mold his game to any role the Cavs need, it is clearly Jaylon Tyson. He is a winning talent with endless energy and a selfless mentality.

Tyson's three-point shooting and overall NBA game need work, but he has shown relentless hustle already. In his rookie year, Tyson ranked in the top one percent of wings in offensive rebounding percentage, proving he has the ideal work ethic and hustle the Cavaliers need. Creating extra opportunities, even in his limited minutes, is exactly why Tyson is compared to Hart. The Knicks wing is a tenacious rebounder, hard-nosed defender and confident shooter. Though an imperfect player, Hart is a connector and puts the team ahead of himself. In his few opportunities thus far, Tyson has shown that same mindset and is developing his skills to match.

Jaylon Tyson may not have an opportunity to prove himself every night with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but his sophomore campaign is guaranteed to offer chances to define his position in the Association. If Tyson's apparent growth this summer can translate to the NBA hardwood, the Cavaliers may have the best wing depth chart across all 30 NBA organizations.