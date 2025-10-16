It was only preseason but Cavaliers showed off their greatest strength

The Cleveland Cavaliers are absolutely spoiled when it comes to the depth of this roster heading into an all important 2025-26 NBA season. That much should have been reminded to everyone watching the team perform during the preseason.

Initially, one may wonder how much truth there is to this thought. The Cavaliers went 1-3 during the preseason. If there was really a ton of depth on this roster, would they not have finished with a better record than they did, even if the games do not ultimately count?

Anyone with that mindset is largely missing the point of how these tune-up contests should be assessed. The preseason has never and will never be about wins and losses. What is important to identify in these games is talent, schemes, lineup combinations, and things of that nature.

When it comes to the talent portion of that statement, the Cavaliers very clearly have plenty of it. One would be hard-pressed to look at this team and identify a true weakness when it comes to the depth of any position.

Cavaliers just proved they might be the deepest team in the NBA

The Cavaliers went through the entire preseason without having two important rotational pieces available. Darius Garland and Max Strus were both absent. Garland should be back at some point early in the season, while Strus will be a longer wait.

While missing their starting point guard, the Cavaliers found out Craig Porter Jr. and Tyrese Proctor can both be players who can be reliably turned to throughout the 2025-26 season when needed.

After a couple of sluggish outings, Lonzo Ball also flashed a version of his old self in the preseason finale for the Cavaliers. There are plenty of guards in Cleveland who can fill different roles and be asked to do so when the moment comes.

Not having Strus allowed the Cavaliers to see De'Andre Hunter look like a much-improved player in his absence. Hunter played so well that his teammates were dishing out star comparisons for him in the process. The concerns about him fitting in with the starting lineup are quickly disappearing.

There are several other examples that can be turned to which showcase just how great the depth of this team is, but the point should be clear by now. No matter who is popping in and out of the lineup in the regular season, the Cavaliers are built to navigate turbulent waters if needed.