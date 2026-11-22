It had been a while since the NBA had seen the best version of James Harden. Father Time is ruthless and spares no victims, so those who once dominated the league with their scoring prowess can't keep their foot on the gas after a certain age.

However, every now and then, first-ballot Hall of Famers make a statement and remind everyone just why they're considered one of the greatest players to ever lace them up. Harden did that in the narrow win over the Indiana Pacers.

The future Hall of Famer took things into his own hands, dropping 51 points in 40 minutes and making sure Kenny Atkinson's team wouldn't blow another huge lead down the stretch. However, of all the big numbers he posted that day, one stands tall above the rest: The free-throw attempts.

The Cleveland Cavaliers need James Harden to get to the free throw line

Harden went to the charity stripe 14 times in the win, knocking down all 14 of his freebies. While he would've still had a more-than-decent 37-point performance without his trips to the line, it should be a blueprint to follow going forward.

The former MVP is averaging just 5.7 free-throw attempts per game, the fewest since his second year in the league. He used to get by without that because of his crafty moves and volume shooting, but he's not as quick or as twitchy anymore.

He doesn't have the same quick first step and has struggled to create separation. As for the volume shooting, his shot selection has always been one that would give the coach a heart attack—he just happened to make them.

Harden must look deep in the mirror and realize that he's no longer that guy. He can't be trusted to drop 30 a game, let alone 40 or 50, and that's perfectly fine. If anything, he shouldn't be able to do what he's doing after nearly two decades in the toughest basketball competition on Earth.

That said, he wouldn't be the first veteran to accommodate and adjust toward the sunset of his career. He must be smart and realize where he can still be of help, and he's always been a master at drawing contact and getting to the line.

Granted, he doesn't get the ridiculous superstar whistle he got in his prime, but there's no reason he shouldn't be taking 10+ free throws a night.