For one glorious night, James Harden turned back the clock, and Cleveland Cavaliers fans got to experience something that felt straight out of his Houston Rockets days. The step-back threes, the effortless scoring, the unmistakable swagger. It was vintage Harden, and I'll give the man every bit of credit he deserves.

His 51 points in Friday's 128-119 NBA Cup victory over the Indiana Pacers were spectacular. Harden shot 15-of-26 from the field, buried seven of his 11 three-point attempts and passed Kobe Bryant for third place on the NBA's all-time list of 50-point games. And against my better judgment, I enjoyed every second of it.

The problem with being a Cavaliers fan is knowing how easily one extraordinary performance can make you forget the previous disappointments. You convince yourself something has finally clicked, only to spend the next four games wondering where that player disappeared to.

I'm trying desperately not to fall for it again. But Harden isn't making that particularly easy.

Everything about James Harden says this was a temporary flashback

Let's start with the obvious. Harden is 37 years old, and Father Time has never been particularly interested in anyone's basketball résumé. He's also spent much of this young season looking like someone who didn't arrive in proper playing shape.

For a veteran entrusted with helping deliver a championship, that's difficult to excuse. Conditioning is part of professionalism, and Cleveland shouldn't have to wait weeks for one of its highest-paid players to look ready. We've already discussed whether Harden's struggles might be the new normal. One brilliant night doesn't erase those concerns.

Harden has acknowledged that he isn't as fast as he once was, either. That's important because his prime wasn't built exclusively on shooting. He could beat defenders off the dribble, dictate matchups and force opposing defenses into impossible decisions. That physical advantage isn't coming back.

Now, much of his scoring depends on difficult perimeter shots, particularly the step-back and side-step threes that once made him virtually unguardable. Friday's 7-of-11 performance from deep was beautiful. Expecting that kind of efficiency regularly, however, is asking a 37-year-old volume shooter to defy both aging and the natural inconsistency of perimeter shooting.

And that's before we even discuss the playoffs.

James is who James is, and Cavaliers fans have seen this movie before

Harden's postseason reputation didn't materialize out of nowhere. He's repeatedly followed impressive regular-season performances with disappointing playoff outings, often leaning on the same difficult jumpers that look unstoppable when they're falling. Cleveland has already experienced the frustration of Harden's familiar playoff struggles.

If that approach couldn't consistently deliver when Harden was in his physical prime, expecting it to suddenly become dependable at 37 requires an extraordinary amount of faith. And I'm not asking him to score 50 points every night. Cleveland doesn't need that version of Harden.

It needs the player who can consistently produce efficient offense, create opportunities for his teammates and make winning easier for Donovan Mitchell. It needs someone whose impact survives the nights when those step-back threes aren't falling. Friday proved Harden can still summon greatness. It didn't prove he can sustain the level of play Cleveland needs to win a championship.

Against every instinct, I'm choosing to believe

There's enough evidence to conclude that Friday was simply one last spectacular reminder of who Harden used to be. His age, conditioning, declining explosiveness and postseason history all point toward the same uncomfortable conclusion.

But watching him dismantle Indiana reminded me why Cleveland took this gamble in the first place. Somewhere beneath those legitimate concerns is still one of the most gifted offensive players basketball has ever seen.

Maybe Friday was the beginning of Harden finally rounding into shape. Maybe those flashes of brilliance can become consistent, winning basketball rather than isolated reminders of a fading superstar. Everything in me says the run is over. But for the sake of the Cavaliers, I'm choosing to ride this roller coaster that says James Harden is rounding into shape anyway.

This is Believe-Land, right?