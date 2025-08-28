Evan Mobley could be biggest beneficiary of NBA rule fans hate

The 65-game rule has been a controversial one since its introduction. For Evan Mobley, it may once again serve to enlarge his trophy cabinet in the 2025-26 NBA season.

For those unaware, the recent addition states that players must appear in at least 65 games to be eliginle for end-of-season awards and accolades such as MVP, All-NBA teams, and Defensive Player of the Year. The last one will be the important one for the Cleveland Cavaliers star.

Mobley collected the first of what Cavaliers fans hope is many Defensive Player of the Year trophies in 2024-25. The All-Star forward had a bit of help in securing that honor from Victor Wembanyama.

The San Antonio Spurs star was the frontrunner for the trophy for a large portion of the 2024-25 season before an injury ultimately cut his campaign short. Mobley was there to fill the shoes as the winner from there. That was the first time those circumstances happened, but there is no guarantee it will be the last.

Evan Mobley will undeniably have strong push for DPOY once more

ESPN's NBA insiders got together to offer a prognosis on the upcoming awards races for the 2025-26 season. To no one's surprising Mobley was viewed as a leading candidate for the Defensive Player of the Year.

Mobley ranked second in the voting system by ESPN, collecting 31 points. Who was the frontrunner? In a similar story to 2024-25, it was Wembanyama, with an astounding 95 points.

Michael Wright pointed out how the Spurs center was 'robbed' of the award last season due to the deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. The media narrative is already built for Wembanyama to come in and unseat Mobley for the position of best defender in the NBA during 2025-26.

However, blood clots can sometimes be a tricky thing to navigate. A Hall of Famer like Chris Bosh can attest to that.

There is certainly no desire whatsoever to see Wembanyama have anything but a successful and healthy 2025-26 campaign as one of the league's brightest rising stars. The French phenom is one of the most likeable young players in the NBA.

Should Wembanyama be forced short of the 65-game mark once more, though, the Defensive Player of the Year trophy will be Mobley's to lose. That could make him the first back-to-back winner since Rudy Gobert in 2019.

In a perfect world for the Cavaliers, Mobley takes down Wembanyama in a fair fight where both players hit the marks they need to qualify for voting. However, circumstances are not always so ideal.