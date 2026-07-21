Mario Hezonja’s NBA comeback gives Cavs the perfect Dean Wade replacement

Like the rest of the NBA, the Cleveland Cavaliers are still on LeBron James watch. However, just like they've found out the hard way twice, life doesn't end after The King. They have a roster to build, and must keep an eye out for every potential reinforcement.

That's why, now that former No. 5 pick Mario Hezonja has announced that he's aiming for an NBA comeback, Koby Altman and company should pay attention. He's coming off a strong season in Europe, and he might be just the type of guy this team needs right now.

Whether he's yet another reinforcement in the post-LeBron frenzy or someone to add more depth if James doesn't come back home, Hezonja makes perfect sense for Kenny Atkinson's team, and will break down just why.

The Cavaliers should consider making a run at Mario Hezonja

Let's get the negative stuff out of the way first. Yes, Hezonja entered the league as a potential superstar, but he never lived up to the hype. In five years with the Orlando Magic, New York Knicks, and Portland Trail Blazers, he averaged just 6.9 points, 3.1 boards, and 1.3 dimes per game on 41.7 percent shooting from the floor and nearly 32 percent from deep.

His effort on defense was often inconsistent, and he had a bit of a temper. That said, he's been in Europe for more than five years now, refining his game, growing on both ends of the floor, and looking much more mature.

Hezonja was instrumental to European giants Real Madrid last season. The 31-year-old forward averaged 17.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and one steal per game on 46.5 percent shooting and 36.6 percent from three-point territory, establishing himself as one of the Old Continent's top two-way guys.

Standing at 6-foot-8 and with a newfound love for guarding multiple positions, Hezonja can give the Cavaliers a high-IQ and dynamic defender to pair with multiple guys. He can guard shooting guards and both forward spots and stretch the floor with his shooting.

The Cavs just lost a 3-and-D jumbo forward when Dean Wade left, and Hezonja could slide right into that role. Also, money shouldn't be a factor, as he would probably make more money staying in Spain. This is personal; it's about proving he can be good in the NBA, too.

LeBron James or not, the Cavs will likely be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, giving him a legitimate chance to play for a ring. This team could use another dynamic wing stopper, and Hezonja might just be the guy.