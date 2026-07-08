Cavs may already have the perfect Dean Wade replacement

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost one of their most crucial contributors this offseason. While not a superstar by any means, Dean Wade gave them a jumbo floor-stretcher who could guard both forward spots.

The Cavs have always struggled with long wings, and losing Wade might take a huge toll on their ability to hold their ground against the Jalen Johnsons and Jayson Tatums of the league. Fortunately for them, they have alternatives.

While they haven't signed anyone to replace Wade, they might already have a suitable replacement in the building. Jaylon Tyson has shown glimpses of elite play on both ends of the floor, and it's time he finally gets a longer leash.

The Cavaliers need to lean on Jaylon Tyson to replace Dean Wade

Tyson entered the league as a more NBA-ready prospect than most rookies. He wasn't a one-and-done guy like most first-round picks, and he had an NBA-ready body and a great understanding of the game and his role.

Still, he barely played as a rookie. He nearly recorded a triple-double in his first start but was used sparingly. Kenny Atkinson turned to him more often in year two, and he responded with averages of 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.2 stocks (steals and blocks) per game. He shot 49 percent from the floor and 44 percent from beyond the arc.

Tyson has the wingspan, length, and lateral quickness to stay in front of smaller players in the perimeter. He has a knack for running through screens to avoid switches, and he can also hold his ground against bigger forwards.

Of course, he can be erratic and overly enthusiastic at times, which can lead to subpar decision-making and shot selection, but that can be coached out of his game. He just needs more playing time, and Wade's departure has left the door wide open for that scenario.

He may not be as strong as Wade, but he's much more agile, athletic, faster, and is a more versatile offensive player. Not only can he create his own shot, but he's also a willing passer with a high basketball IQ who can facilitate for others.

If anything, it feels like this is long overdue. While keeping Wade in town would've clearly been better for this team, Tyson looked poised for a bigger role. And with LeBron James also potentially arriving in Cleveland, his ability to get stops and stretch the floor will only be more crucial to Kenny Atkinson's team.