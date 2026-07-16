Cavaliers still have a huge non-LeBron James problem to solve

The Cleveland Cavaliers are focusing all efforts on bringing LeBron James back home for the third time in his career. However, as important as that is, Koby Altman has other issues to address.

Adding James would give the Cavs another premium playmaker and creator for the starting lineup. But, unless James Harden comes off the bench — which seems more than unlikely — they still don't have a floor general in the second unit.

The Dennis Schroder experiment was a failure, and he should be one of the team's primary trade candidates. However, with a handful of unproven options, it's impossible not to wonder who's better suited to run point off the bench.

The Cleveland Cavaliers need to find a backup point guard

The Cavs had high hopes for Schroder. He's a proven veteran and a journeyman with extensive postseason experience, and he was great upon his arrival. Unfortunately, he was borderline unplayable late in the season and in the playoffs, and they can't afford to have him hold the team back again.

That leaves them with Craig Porter Jr. and Tyrese Proctor as the most likely candidates to take the reins of the second unit — assuming they don't add another point guard in any Schroder trade. That's not necessarily bad, but it does come with some risks.

Porter Jr. hasn't shown many signs of growth since he entered the league, and coach Kenny Atkinson seems to have him on a rather short leash. He provides limited upside, and it feels that he would've already claimed that spot if he had it in him.

Proctor, on the other hand, has been balling out with the Australian national team this offseason. He's a lights-out three-point shooter, and while not the fastest or most athletic point guard, he can create his own shot and set the table for his teammates. He's a selfless, pass-first guy who can get hot from beyond the arc in the blink of an eye.

Last but not least, the Cavs also have Meleek Thomas. The rookie out of Arkansas has been the best player in Summer League, and while not a natural point guard, they've put the ball in his hands to see what he can do.

As things stand now, Proctor seems to be the best choice, and Atkinson might give him a longer leash after a somewhat quiet rookie season. Whatever the case, one thing's for sure: Schroder has to go, and the Cavs should also dip their toes in the trade market, with guys like Tre Jones as potential trade targets before the deadline.