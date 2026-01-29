LeBron James homecoming doubts spike after Kenny Atkinson’s comments

For years, fans and analysts have fantasized about LeBron James' retirement. Most people agree that, even though he's been with the Los Angeles Lakers for eight years, they don't think of him as a Laker as much as they do of the Cleveland Cavaliers or even the Miami Heat.

A homecoming has always been on the table. He already came back once, and he's the most beloved and accomplished player in franchise history by a landslide, so the fanbase would obviously embrace him right away.

That may not necessarily be the case with the coaching staff, though, and it would be hard to blame them. That's why Kenny Aktinson chose took take the high road and didn't want to talk about that possibility.

Kenny Aktinson snubs LeBron James homecoming question

“Oh man, that’s above my pay grade,” Atkinson said when asked about coaching James. “I know what he means to this community and this organization. I do know that. After that, my focus is on this roster and trying to improve this team that we have.”

Coach Atkinson did the right thing here. Fueling that fire would've probably gotten him in trouble, and there was no need to get the fans' hopes up if that's not something they intend to do right now. More than that, he might also be protecting himself from the LeBron experience.

James hasn't seen eye to eye with most of his coaches. He admittedly runs his own plays, and, given his sky-high basketball IQ and pedigree, he may not even respect most tacticians.

Coaching him is both a blessing and a curse. More often than not, it has ended with coaches updating their LinkedIn profiles.

Atkinson knows what that's like. He didn't last long in Brooklyn shortly after they signed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, so it's hard to blame him for not wanting anything to do with that deja vu. Also, LeBron's complicated relationship with Dan Gilbert could be a factor to consider here.

James has earned a reputation for pulling strings and asserting his power to get the team to make moves. That 'LeGM' moniker isn't a coincidence.

Neither Atkinson nor Koby Altman might be thrilled with the thought of having James undermining their authority in what may not be much more than a farewell season. James comes with plenty of attention, both good and bad, and they would be wise to want no part of that drama.