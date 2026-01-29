Rumors all but confirm Cavaliers' stance on LeBron James reunion

Would the Cleveland Cavaliers be happy to have LeBron James back in his hometown uniform for one last season? It sounds like from the organization's perspective, the answer is a resounding yes.

In a Wednesday article, ESPN's Dave McMenamin writes: "Multiple team and league sources told ESPN the Cavaliers would gladly welcome James back this summer if he wanted to return to Cleveland for his 24th NBA season and third stint with the team."

This should come as no surprise, but it's still nice for the fanbase to be able to hear. LeBron has been away from the Cavs for almost eight years now (how has it been that long?) and if he chooses to play one last, historic season in this league before hanging it up, Cleveland would be the obvious destination.

It's been an incredibly long and accomplished career for number 23, but no one would question that he's still remembered as a Cavalier and associated with Cleveland far more than he is with Miami or Los Angeles. When you think of James, you think of the wine and gold. He's synonymous with this franchise. Even if he's not at the peak of his powers anymore, getting him back in Northeast Ohio would be a dream come true.

The Cavaliers would "gladly welcome" LeBron James back

This season with the Lakers, LeBron has embraced more of an off-ball role to help his team win more with Luka Doncic as the centerpiece. He won't be starting in the All-Star game for the first time in decades. But even as James' performance on the court diminishes as he ages, he still means so much to the city of Cleveland.

Having him finish his NBA career in the Cavaliers jersey just feels right, and the organization is right to have their arms wide open to welcome him back. Ever since June 19, 2016, LeBron's legacy in Cleveland has been sealed. Bringing him back wouldn't just be about nostalgia, it would also be about making sure the greatest player in franchise history is honored correctly.

LeBron doesn't currently have a contract for next season. If he's willing to take a pay cut in what could be his final season in order to give the Cavs some flexibility, it would make signing him that much easier. One last season in Cleveland would be the full-circle moment everyone wants to see, and it sounds like the stars are aligning for it to happen.