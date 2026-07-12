LeBron James called NBA's GOAT by Cavaliers coach as free agency buzz grows

The possibility of LeBron James returning to Cleveland has moved from speculation to something far more tangible, and even Cleveland Cavaliers’ head coach Kenny Atkinson isn’t hiding the excitement.

Atkinson, speaking recently on SiriusXM NBA Radio, acknowledged what much of the league has already come to understand. The Cavaliers are firmly in the mix for James as the four-time MVP weighs his future nearly two weeks into free agency.

"Listen, this is an, you know, exciting time for us, right?” Atkinson said. “Like, we're in the mix for, you know, the greatest player of all time. [In] my personal opinion. So, it's exciting, right? Like, man, I think you're nervous. But we understand how it is. He's obviously has earned that right to take his time."

“We’re in the mix for the greatest player of all time”



Cavs Head Coach Kenny Atkinson discusses with @WorldWideWob, @DarthAmin, and Ryan McDonough what it would be like to have LeBron return to Cleveland



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Atkinson’s candid assessment reflects both the magnitude of the moment and the unique position Cleveland finds itself in. Fresh off its most successful season without James in more than three decades, the Cavaliers have built a roster capable of contending and one that could be elevated to championship favorite status with the addition of the 22-time All-Star.

How far could the Cavaliers go with LeBron James?

James, 41, informed the Los Angeles Lakers on June 30 that he would not return, setting off a free agency process unlike any other in his career. Unlike his previous decisions, which often came with defined timelines or dramatic announcements, this one has unfolded slowly, with reports describing a deliberate and patient approach.

Still, momentum, or at least perception, appears to be building around a Cleveland reunion. Numerous reports have indicated a growing “vibe” across the league that points toward the Cavaliers, fueled in part by James’ recent presence in Northeast Ohio and a nostalgic gathering with members of the franchise’s 2016 championship team.

For a fan base that has already experienced two eras of James’ greatness, the idea of a third act carries a mix of disbelief and anticipation. Atkinson hinted at that emotional connection as well.

"Obviously, family plays a big part in it, but I know the state of Ohio," Atkinson said. "There's something special there."

The Cavaliers are not alone in their pursuit. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Cleveland, Miami, Philadelphia, Golden State and Minnesota remain actively engaged with James’ agent, Rich Paul, with teams submitting pitches in unconventional ways, including voice memos relayed through Paul.

Despite the widespread interest, communication has largely been one-directional, with franchises presenting their visions while receiving little direct feedback. That dynamic has only heightened the intrigue surrounding the process.

The Cavaliers recently reinforced their foundation by signing Donovan Mitchell to a four-year maximum extension, signaling both commitment to their current core and readiness to compete at the highest level. Adding James to that group would not only reshape the Eastern Conference but potentially alter the entire league landscape. However, for now, the waiting continues.

Around the NBA, other offseason moves have steadily reshaped rosters, but none have come close to matching the gravity of James’ looming decision. His patience and silence have allowed speculation to swell, with each passing day intensifying the spotlight on where he might finish his career.

But for the Cavaliers, and for Atkinson, the mere possibility is enough to energize a franchise and a fan base already daring to imagine what one more run could look like.