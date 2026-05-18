Donovan Mitchell emphatically quiets his doubters to help Cavaliers reach LeBron-era heights

The Cleveland Cavaliers dominated the Detroit Pistons in Game 7 to advance to the conference finals behind a 26-point masterpiece from Donovan Mitchell. The superstar got past the second round of the playoffs for the first time in his career, and Cleveland is back for the first time since LeBron James was on their roster in 2018. King James led the Cavs there six times, including winning the title in 2016. Mitchell has a long way to go to match the GOAT, but his doubters are eating crow tonight.

The 29-year-old struggled to make shots in Game 6 and had fans doubting him. Mitchell was first-team All-NBA in 2025 and is supposed to be a top ten player in the world. Superstars win in the playoffs. They make the conference finals and push their teams in times of adversity. Fans weren’t sure Mitchell could do that until Sunday night.

The superstar was incredible as he led the blowout victory over the Pistons in Detroit. He made plays, rebounded, got buckets, and even had a defensive impact. It was a true superstar performance that lifted the Cavs to the conference finals for just the third time ever without LeBron and first since 1992.

Donovan Mitchell's superstar performance lifts Cavaliers past Pistons

Mitchell finished with 26 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, one steal, and one block in Game 7. He didn’t turn the ball over as the Cavaliers won his 31 minutes by 17 points. Mitchell missed some shots, but the star was otherwise lights out. He also got the big men involved as Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen combined for 44 points, 19 rebounds, seven assists, four steals, and four blocks.

Fans saw a different Mitchell in Game 7. He was more explosive and was driving and kicking to perfection. Everyone knew the 6’2 guard could reach these heights. There have been elite playoff games, but not on a Game 7 stage to push them to conference finals for just the ninth time in franchise history.

Mitchell literally saved the Cavs. Cleveland had to retool their roster if they lost in the second round of the playoffs for the third straight year. It would have meant the Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen frontcourt didn’t work, and trading Darius Garland for James Harden was a mistake. It was on Mitchell to keep this team together and push them to the next round. He delivered emphatically.

Fans should count Cleveland out. The Cavaliers can defeat the Knicks and be in the NBA Finals. Indiana pushed the Thunder to seven games last season. Anything can happen. Mitchell should have Cavs fans dreaming about a second championship. If he plays like this, Cleveland is a tough out for any opponent.

Donovan Mitchell has finally reached the conference finals and officially cemented himself as a top ten player. There were plenty of questions, and the rumbling grew louder after his Game 6 struggles. Mitchell bounced back in a big way on Sunday night and got the Cavs back to the East finals for the first time since LeBron James left. It was massive, and Cleveland has their star. Mitchell answered those questions.