This James Harden trade would convince LeBron James to join championship Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a problem. They have every advantage in signing LeBron James this summer except for one: James Harden.

Harden and LeBron are a terrible fit together, both on the court and in terms of championship impact. LeBron makes every team he is on significantly better in the playoffs, elevating his game and lifting up those around him. Harden disappears in pressure situations, making his teams worse in the postseason.

James wants to contend for a championship. A team with James Harden is not a championship contender. Something has to give.

Perhaps a shocking blockbuster trade that no one sees coming is the answer.

A Cavaliers - Heat blockbuster is the answer

The Miami Heat are another team trying to contend for a championship, but they are in a different position than the Cavaliers. While Cleveland, if it signs LeBron, will have too many ball-handlers on the perimeter, the Heat don't have enough. And by not enough, they essentially don't have any.

They traded away Tyler Herro, Kasparas Jakucionis and Jaime Jaquez in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. They also lost Norman Powell in free agency, unable to offer him enough money given their financial constraints after making the trade. They have very few ways to add the perimeter scorer and shooter that their roster needs.

Would they be willing to take a chance on Harden? He obviously has his playoff foibles, but he also would bring the regular-season floor that the Heat need. And if anyone would be able to get the most out of Harden in the postseason, it would be Erik Spoelstra.

That is the context into which Sam Quinn of CBS Sports inserted a wild but also genius trade idea: a sign-and-trade where the Cavaliers send James Harden to the Miami Heat in exchange for Andrew Wiggins.

Unrealistic trade concept I’m tinkering with if the Cavs get LeBron:



James Harden for Andrew Wiggins.



Bron/Mitchell/Harden doesn’t cut it on defense. Heat need another creator and are set defensively. Plus, it’d be funny if Bron and Wiggins finally played together in Cleveland. — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) July 4, 2026

The narrative piece that Quinn references at the end is the cherry on top. Cleveland drafted Andrew Wiggins with the first overall pick in 2014, then flipped him to the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of the Kevin Love trade. This would bring not one but two former No. 1 picks home to the team that drafted them.

This trade would solve so many problems

Yet it's the on-court genius of this trade that makes it truly compelling. The presence of LeBron and his ball-handling and playmaking makes Harden superfluous, and he and Donovan Mitchell together can share point guard duties. Andrew Wiggins is now the 3-and-D replacement for Dean Wade, a healthier and more offensively potent upgrade on that starting slot.

With Wiggins making $30 million this year, Harden can sign a contract at that amount and then increase it over the next year or two, at the lower end of his desired money but not insulting. Wiggins' new contract extension then drops to only an average of $17 million in the next two years, a needed adjustment for a Cleveland team that only gets more expensive over the next few years.

Donovan Mitchell, LeBron James, Andrew Wiggins, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. The bench has Craig Porter Jr. as the weakest link, but will also bring in Sam Merrill, Max Strus, Jaylon Tyson and Thomas Bryant. Their lineup versatility will be off the charts.

If the Cavaliers want to convince LeBron James to sign by showing they are a true championship contender, this is the path. Unrealistic? Perhaps. The Heat have to be interested in Harden and willing to move on from Wiggins. But that's not such a far-fetched idea.

This trade would solve many problems at once for Cleveland. And it could deliver not only LeBron James, but a championship as well.