One Cavaliers move could signal LeBron James' triumphant return

Things are still early in the NBA offseason, and speculation surrounding LeBron James and a possible return to the Cleveland Cavaliers is intensifying. According to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, one possible move could reveal Cleveland's intentions before James makes an announcement.

“If you see the Cavs move Max Strus, you'll know there's action," Windhorst said during an appearance with ESPN Cleveland's The Land on Demand.

"If you see the Cavs move Max Strus, you will know that there's some sort of action there," - @WindhorstESPN on potential hints of a LeBron decision nearing 👀 pic.twitter.com/YJxRbyjekq — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 8, 2026

This simple statement fueled excitement around what would be one of the most significant homecomings in NBA history.

James has confirmed he'll play another NBA season but won't return to the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2026-27 campaign. Throughout the offseason, rumors have consistently pointed to Cleveland as a top destination for the four-time NBA champion. This has added to speculation about his next destination after hints at a reunion with the 2016 championship team and social media posts documenting a trip through his hometown of Akron.

However, to get James to return to Cleveland for a third stint with the Cavaliers, the organization must navigate difficult roster decisions.

How the Cavaliers could create the financial flexibility for LeBron James

The Cavaliers are managing one of the league's most complicated salary-cap situations. The Cavaliers face a complicated salary-cap situation, with Donovan Mitchell's long-term extension not impacting next season's payroll. Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, and a new contract for James Harden account for most of Cleveland's financial commitments.

This leaves limited flexibility if the Cavaliers hope to offer James more than a veteran minimum contract.

Strus, entering the final season of his $16.7 million contract, becomes a logical trade candidate. His expiring deal, postseason experience, and reputation as a dependable two-way wing make him an attractive asset. He also provides Cleveland with a pathway to create additional financial flexibility.

The financial maneuvering adds to the intrigue because Cleveland already checks many of the competitive boxes James reportedly wants.

James is supposedly prioritizing "meaningful, competitive basketball" as he evaluates the final chapter of his career. If that's the case, then the Cavaliers certainly qualify.

After going through another deep playoff run that reached the Eastern Conference finals, Cleveland has established itself among the NBA's elite. Cleveland could supercharge their roster by adding James to a core featuring Mitchell, Harden, Mobley, and Allen. More importantly, it would give the franchise another legitimate opportunity to compete for an NBA championship.

That's because, even at 41, James remains remarkably productive. Last season, he averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds while elevating his play during the postseason.

However, Strus is still a Cavalier, and no deal involving the veteran wing has materialized. If Windhorst's speculation proves accurate, Cavaliers fans may not need to wait for James himself to break the news. Instead, the first indication that Cleveland is preparing to bring its greatest player home could come with a Max Strus trade.